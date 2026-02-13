ANALYSIS | Sanofi’s new CEO needs to fix drug pipeline and navigate Trump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Incoming Sanofi CEO Belén Garijo faces mounting pressure to revive the drugmaker’s struggling R&D pipeline, restore investor confidence and navigate vaccine scepticism in the US after a mixed record at Merck.

Sanofi’s incoming CEO, Belén Garijo, faces a major task to win over investors, accelerate the French company’s stalled drug development pipeline and navigate vaccine scepticism in the US under President Donald Trump.

Investors, analysts and other people close to Garijo, who has headed Germany’s Merck since 2021, told Reuters she was bold, detail-focused and got things done, but also that she had a mixed record on R&D and the share price had dropped during her tenure.

Sanofi’s stock, down 25% in the past year, fell 3.5% on Thursday after it said CEO Paul Hudson, whose turnaround drive was stymied by a lack of new blockbuster drugs, would step down this month to be replaced by Garijo in April.

“The CEO change at Sanofi is a sign that R&D transformation has failed or is happening too slowly,” said Markus Manns, portfolio manager at Sanofi investor Union Investment. “Belén’s priority at Sanofi will be to increase R&D productivity.”

Manns lauded Spaniard Garijo’s handling of a complex company — Merck has units from health to technology — and a pricing deal sealed with Trump last year, but said she needed to step up after several R&D failures at Merck.

“She needs to improve her R&D track record.”

The Dupixent challenge

Developing new drugs has proved to be Sanofi’s biggest issue. Dupixent accounts for more than 30% of the company’s revenue and it has yet to find a drug to take over once patents begin expiring early in the 2030s, which has weighed on Sanofi’s share price.

“Replacing Dupixent is the key strategic challenge for Sanofi,” said Nicolas Dumas, a partner at consultancy firm Roland Berger and a Sanofi employee until 2018.

Vaccines, which make up close to a fifth of revenues, are another major issue as sales have dipped in recent years. Hudson had flagged weakness in the segment linked to a more hostile attitude towards vaccines from the US health administration.

Sanofi said Garijo, who worked at the French company for years until 2011, would bring “increased rigour to the implementation” of the company’s strategy. Garijo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pioneer

Garijo will be Sanofi’s first female CEO — and the only woman CEO at a large-cap global drugmaker after GSK’s Emma Walmsley stepped down this year. She was the first woman to head a German DAX-listed company when she took on the top role at Merck.

As head of Merck’s pharma business, Garijo steered the group’s supply chain through the Covid-19 pandemic. She oversaw deals including the group’s $3.9bn purchase of SpringWorks Therapeutics last year.

However, Merck suffered setbacks in drug development during her tenure and only three new drugs made it to the market.

One investor who worked with Garijo, asking not to be named, said the “visible stuff” — R&D and business development — had not gone well, while adding she had improved the structure of Merck internally and protected the company’s margins.

Roel Bulthuis, managing partner at Syncona Limited, a London-based life sciences investment firm, said that Garijo had turned a company “stuck in rules and hierarchy” into a much more bold and effective entity.

“She ... challenged executives to have guts to stand up for their decisions and actually get shit done,” said Bulthuis, who previously ran M-Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Merck KGaA, during part of Garijo’s tenure.

A second investor who worked with Garijo said she was full of energy, dynamic and “on top of things” and also had deep knowledge of Sanofi. “She knows the house, don’t underestimate the importance of that,” said the person, who also asked not to be named.

Surprise appointment

A clinical pharmacology specialist, Garijo began her career as a physician at La Paz Hospital in Madrid and is known for her operational execution and attention to detail.

Garijo has “more operations experience than a science background, so will be interesting to see how she can reinvigorate the R&D department in Sanofi”, said Claus Henrik Johansen, CEO of Global Health Invest, a Danish healthcare investment fund that holds Sanofi shares.

Some analysts and investors said Garijo had not been on many people’s radar, which caught the market slightly by surprise, and they speculated how long she would stay in her new job.

“I think she’s a transition CEO.... She’s someone who can put the organisation under pressure,” consultant Dumas said. “She’s not there to stay forever.”