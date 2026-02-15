BofA lifts Moynihan’s pay to $41m after profit surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brian Moynihan speaks at a conference in New York, the US, November 13 2024.

By Ateev Bhandari

Bengaluru — Bank of America (BofA) said on Friday it had approved $41m for CEO Brian Moynihan’s total compensation for 2025, reflecting a more than 17.1% rise from last year.

Moynihan, 65, is one of the industry’s longest-serving leaders. He took the reins in 2010 after a tumultuous succession process, steering the bank’s turnaround after the 2008 financial crisis.

The compensation includes $1.5m of base salary and the rest in equity incentives, the bank said. Moynihan had received $35m in total compensation in 2024.

In a filing explaining the compensation, BofA highlighted strong company financials, employee welfare and philanthropy efforts led by Moynihan.

Top bosses at rivals Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase have all received similar hikes after a bumper year. Wall Street giants are now preparing for another strong year for dealmaking while also navigating an increasingly complex relationship with Washington.

Citi’s Jane Fraser, the first woman to lead a major US bank, was paid $42m.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Wells Fargo’s Charlie Scharf was paid $40m in compensation for 2025, while JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon received $43m.

Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon received $47m in compensation last year and Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick was paid $45m.

Last month, BofA beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit as its traders capitalised on volatile markets and it brought in higher income from interest payments.

The lender’s 2025 profit jumped to $30.5bn from $27bn a year earlier. BofA shares ended the year up about 25%, marking a third straight year of gains.

Shortly after its results, BofA announced awards of about $1bn in equity to all employees except senior management, marking the ninth straight year of employee awards at the second-largest US bank.