International business briefs | Nvidia’s Jensen Huang skips India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not be travelling to India next week for an India AI impact summit, which global technology industry and political leaders are likely to attend, the company said on Saturday.

Huang was expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

While Huang was due to address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, the company’s media agency in India, MSL, said in an email that he would not be travelling due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Reuters

VW says it remains committed to its long-term climate-aligned transformation course. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

VW stays on course despite US climate regulation changes

Berlin — Volkswagen remains committed to its course towards more efficient and low-emission vehicles in the long term, the German carmaker said on Friday, taking note of a recent change to US climate regulation under President Donald Trump.

“Regardless of political or regulatory developments, the Volkswagen Group remains committed to its long-term transformation course,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a global company, we take specific market conditions into account in our strategic planning and comply with regulatory requirements in all countries,” the spokesperson added. Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India has given the green light for Bain Capital to acquire joint control and up to 41.66% of India’s Manappuram's equity and convertible instruments.

Manappuram wins RBI approval for Bain Capital joint control

Bengaluru — India’s Manappuram Finance has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India for Bain Capital to acquire joint control and up to 41.66% of the company’s equity and convertible instruments, the non-bank lender said on Saturday.

The RBI clearance is in relation to agreements signed in March, under which Bain committed to invest about 43.85 billion Indian rupees (R7.8bn) for an 18% fully diluted stake priced at 236 rupees apiece.

Bain Capital’s stake will range between 18% and 41.7%, depending on open-offer acceptance, while existing promoters will hold 28.9% on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a statement. RBI raised concerns last month regarding the deal since Bain already holds a controlling interest in another Indian lender. Reuters

Bytedance logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8 2025. Picture: (Dado Ruvic)

ByteDance launches Doubao 2.0 ahead of Lunar New Year

Beijing — China’s ByteDance has rolled out its Doubao 2.0 model, an upgrade of the country’s most widely used artificial-intelligence app, the company said on Saturday.

ByteDance is one of several Chinese firms hoping to generate overseas and domestic buzz around its new AI models during the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Sunday, when hundreds of millions of Chinese partake in family gatherings in their hometowns.

The company, like rival Alibaba, was caught off-guard by DeepSeek’s meteoric rise to global fame during last year’s Spring Festival, when Silicon Valley and investors worldwide were shocked by how a Chinese firm had come up with a model comparable to OpenAI’s best but seemingly developed at a fraction of the cost.

The release of Doubao 2.0, ahead of a highly anticipated new DeepSeek model, is likely aimed at preventing such a scenario from repeating itself. A video-generation AI model that ByteDance released on Thursday, Seedance 2.0, has already drawn comparisons with DeepSeek’s success last year after going viral on Chinese social media and drawing praise overseas on platforms like X, including from its owner, Elon Musk. Reuters

GWM says it is ready to hit the road again in Europe. Picture: (CFOTO)

Great Wall Motor targets Europe again with hybrids push

Beijing/London — Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) said it is ready to hit the road again in Europe with hybrids and combustion-engine models after a previous attempt sputtered, part of its ambitious plan to double overseas sales to 1-million vehicles by the end of the decade.

“Europe still has great potential for Chinese brands,” said Parker Shi, president of GWM International, in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Baoding, in northern China’s Hebei province.

GWM plans to set up a European factory to make 300,000 cars a year by 2030, requiring close to a hundredfold growth in sales.

But much has changed in the European market since GWM made its debut at a car show in Munich in 2021: a number of Chinese rivals have experienced success there in the intervening years, and European automakers are also launching cheaper models to compete with the challenge from the East. Reuters

Uber Electric vehicle by Valternative (SUPPLIED)

Uber expands delivery business into seven new European markets

Bengaluru — Uber is expanding its delivery business into seven new European countries this year as tech groups ramp up their efforts in the multibillion-euro food-delivery market, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Reuters

The Pentagon in Washington, the US. Picture: (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Pentagon may end ties with AI firm over use restrictions

Bengaluru — The Pentagon is considering ending its relationship with artificial intelligence company Anthropic over its insistence on keeping some restrictions on how the US military uses its models, Axios reported on Saturday, citing an administration official.

The Pentagon is pushing four AI companies to let the military use their tools for “all lawful purposes”, including in areas of weapons development, intelligence collection and battlefield operations, but Anthropic has not agreed to those terms, and the Pentagon is getting fed up after months of negotiations, according to the Axios report.

The other companies included OpenAI, Google and xAI. Reuters