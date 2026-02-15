Rivian shares surge 25% as affordable SUV boosts outlook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Rivian’s projection that its cheaper models would attract more buyers this year drove a 25% stock jump on Friday, the latest sign of electric vehicle (EV) makers betting on affordable cars to revive sales after a US federal subsidy expired.

The company plans to roll out a new R2 model in the second quarter starting at nearly $45,000, similar to Tesla’s Model Y, marking a big step down from the high-end R1 family of vehicles that Rivian is known for.

Rivian’s move is part of a broader shift in the industry this year, with automakers pursuing lower-priced models to drum up demand after EV sales took a hit from the expiry of the $7,500 tax break and other Trump administration policy changes.

“For the stock itself, nothing matters more than a timely launch for the R2 SUV, and in this regard, Rivian remains essentially on track,” Piper Sandler analysts said.