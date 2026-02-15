International Companies

Rivian shares surge 25% as affordable SUV boosts outlook

Electric vehicle maker bets on lower prices to drive sales

Author Image

Reuters

Electric car maker Rivian unveils the R2 SUV during an event in Laguna Beach. Picture: REUTERS
Rivian’s move towards cheaper models is part of a broader shift in the industry this year. Picture:

Bengaluru — Rivian’s projection that its cheaper models would attract more buyers this year drove a 25% stock jump on Friday, the latest sign of electric vehicle (EV) makers betting on affordable cars to revive sales after a US federal subsidy expired.

The company plans to roll out a new R2 model in the second quarter starting at nearly $45,000, similar to Tesla’s Model Y, marking a big step down from the high-end R1 family of vehicles that Rivian is known for.

Rivian’s move is part of a broader shift in the industry this year, with automakers pursuing lower-priced models to drum up demand after EV sales took a hit from the expiry of the $7,500 tax break and other Trump administration policy changes.

“For the stock itself, nothing matters more than a timely launch for the R2 SUV, and in this regard, Rivian remains essentially on track,” Piper Sandler analysts said.

Editor’s Choice

1

PETER VENN: The just energy transition in action

2

EDITORIAL | Sona: We have our diagnosis, now we need action

3

DANIËL ELOFF | Why this Sona address was different

4

STEPHANIE ALLAIS | Sona — good call on skills system, now let’s see action

5

TOBY SHAPSHAK: SpaceX merger — Musk’s mangled mind and legacy