Hapag-Lloyd closes in on deal to acquire Israel’s ZIM Integrated Shipping

Story audio is generated using AI

By Ludwig Burger

Frankfurt — Container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said it is in advanced negotiations to acquire Israeli rival ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, a deal that would consolidate its position as one of the world’s biggest ocean shipping companies.

No binding agreements have been signed and approval from Israel’s government would be required based on ZIM’s articles of association, Hapag-Lloyd said.

Shares in Frankfurt-listed ZIM shares jumped 31.9% on Monday after the news, while Hapag shares were down 3.6%.

Neither company immediately replied to requests for additional comment.

Employees strike after takeover

Israeli newspaper Globes reported on Sunday Hapag-Lloyd, with partner FIMI Opportunity Funds, an Israeli private equity firm, had won a competitive bidding process for ZIM.

Offering more than $3bn, the German shipping giant will buy ZIM’s international operations, while FIMI will acquire the Israeli operations, Globes reported.

News of the takeover prompted ZIM’s employees to go on strike at the company’s headquarters in Haifa on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported.

ZIM said management is in talks with the workers’ union to avert any “negative impact on the company’s ongoing operations”, adding it understands the employees’ position, the Times of Israel said.

JP Morgan analysts said a deal would allow Hapag-Lloyd to grow its global market share from 7% to just less than 9%, cementing its position as the fifth-largest ocean shipping company without having to boost investment in a drawn-out process.

Israeli government holds ‘golden share’

Hapag said in its statement talks are well advanced for FIMI to take on the obligations under Israeli rules. The Israeli government has a “golden share” in the company, which gives it control over that part of the business, said Globes.

ZIM, valued at almost $2.7bn by Friday’s market close, said in November it had been reviewing its strategic options for several months after receiving a non-binding takeover proposal.

“This can be considered as a play to gain extra capacity near term (in lieu of fleet capex). Delivery slots at shipyards are not readily available in the near term,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

Hapag said the transaction would require regulatory approvals and a vote by ZIM’s shareholders.

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM has operations in more than 90 countries serving about 33,000 customers in more than 300 ports worldwide, according to its website.