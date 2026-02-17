Dangote Group signs $400m China equipment deal to accelerate refinery expansion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Isaac Anyaogu

Lagos — Nigeria’s Dangote Group has signed a $400m equipment deal with China’s Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group to speed up the expansion of its oil refinery toward a planned 1.4-million barrels per day, the company said on Tuesday.

The additional equipment is expected to support major projects under construction across refining, petrochemicals, agriculture and infrastructure.

Dangote said the XCMG agreement would allow it to acquire a wide range of new heavy-duty machinery to complement existing assets deployed for the refinery build-out, which the company expects to complete within three years.

As part of the expansion, polypropylene capacity will rise to 2.4-million tonnes per year from 900,000 tonnes. Urea production in Nigeria will triple to 9-million tonnes per year, alongside an existing 3-million-tonne plant in Ethiopia, positioning the conglomerate as the world’s largest urea producer, the company said.

The additional equipment we are acquiring under this partnership will significantly enhance execution across our projects. — Dangote Group

The output of linear alkyl benzene — a key raw material for detergents — will increase to 400,000 tonnes annually, making Dangote the biggest supplier in Africa. Additional base-oil capacity is also planned in the programme.

Dangote Group described the equipment deal as a strategic investment aligned with its ambition to become a $100bn enterprise by 2030.

“The additional equipment we are acquiring under this partnership will significantly enhance execution across our projects,” it said in a statement.

Owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, the $20bn refinery began operations in 2024 after years of delays. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on imported refined fuel and reshape fuel supply across West and Central Africa.