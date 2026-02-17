Holiday Inn owner IHG hopes World Cup can kickstart US recovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IHG logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration from May 3 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION

By Raechel Thankam Job and Yadarisa Shabong

Bengaluru — InterContinental Hotels Group is banking on the soccer World Cup to revive US travel in 2026 after a third consecutive quarterly drop in room revenues there, though European and Asian demand helped it beat fourth-quarter expectations overall.

Leisure travel trends have softened in the US, the Holiday Inn owner said on Tuesday, as cost-conscious consumers rein in spending amid rising prices and tariff uncertainty.

US revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 2% in the three months to end-December, underperforming rivals Hilton and Marriott.

“As we look into 2026, while it’s very early days, the RevPAR so far has been positive. We would expect the US in the first quarter to be positive,” CEO Elie Maalouf said.

IHG launched a new $950m share buyback programme for 2026 and proposed a 10% dividend increase.

“We expect shares to be up today, given the solid print and a buyback that was stronger than the Street anticipated,” said JPMorgan analysts, adding that IHG remained their top sector pick for fiscal 2026 given easier US comparatives and expected World Cup demand.

Shares of the FTSE 100 group hit a record high of 150.9 pence in early trading, before paring gains to stand marginally higher at 9.08am GMT.

1-million visitors

Tourism Economics estimates the World Cup, which the US will host in June and July with Mexico and Canada, will attract more than a million visitors to North America.

Maalouf said that should provide a significant uplift thanks to IHG’s footprint in host cities.

Fourth-quarter global room revenue rose 1.6%, ahead of forecasts of 1.5%, helped by Greater China’s return to growth and a 7.1% jump across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Greater China — which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan — posted RevPAR growth of 1.1% after most of 2025 was marked by declines, as leisure demand improved.

IHG’s 2025 operating profit from reportable segments rose 13% to $1.27bn, close to analyst expectations of $1.26bn.