International business briefs | Activist investor ‘plans overhaul of Tripadvisor board’

Bengaluru — Activist investor Starboard Value plans to push for a major overhaul of Tripadvisor’s board and is preparing to nominate a majority slate for the company’s eight-member board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Starboard now holds more than 9% of the travel-site operator and intends to send a letter to the board on Tuesday outlining its plans, the US newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Starboard and Tripadvisor did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Reuters

Activist investor Elliott has built a more than 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line. Picture: (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Elliott to push for changes at Norwegian Cruise Line

Bengaluru — Activist investor Elliott has built a more than 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line and plans to push for changes within the cruise operator, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the WSJ report.

According to LSEG-compiled data, Norwegian’s shares lost more than 11% in 2025 even as its rivals Royal Caribbean and Carnival gained on strong demand and higher ticket prices.

Last week, Norwegian Cruise appointed former Subway Restaurants CEO John Chidsey as its new boss, replacing Harry Sommer.

The company previously said that it expects its fourth-quarter profit, due to be released later this month, to come in below expectations. Reuters

Goldman Sachs plans to remove diversity factors from the criteria its board uses to evaluate potential candidates. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic (Dado Ruvic)

Goldman Sachs set to ease hiring evaluations

Bengaluru — Goldman Sachs is preparing to remove race, gender identity, sexual orientation and other diversity factors from the criteria its board uses to evaluate potential candidates, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Reuters

The ZEW economic research institute data shows that German investor morale is down. Picture: (123RF/ scyther5 )

German investor morale declines in February

Berlin — German investor morale fell unexpectedly to 58.3 points in February, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, showing that the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy remains shaky.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the reading to rise to 65.0 points from last month’s 59.6.

However, the assessment of the present economic situation continued to improve, with the indicator rising to minus 65.9 points from minus 72.7.

“The German economy has entered a phase of recovery, albeit a fragile one,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

He added that there are still considerable structural challenges, especially for industry and private investment. Reuters

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is still struggling to gain traction amid geopolitical uncertainty. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Chamber expects Germany’s economy to grow 1%

Berlin — Germany’s economy is expected to grow by 1% this year, more than the 0.7% previously forecast, but a year of reforms is needed to achieve a sustainable recovery, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday.

“That is too little; our competitors are more dynamic,” said the chamber’s MD, Helena Melnikov.

Europe’s biggest economy is still struggling to gain traction as geopolitical uncertainty, high operating costs and weak domestic demand weigh on companies, with growth in 2026 driven largely by statistical and calendar effects. Reuters

Kenya has reported flight delays as airline workers continue their strike. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Labour dispute delays Kenya Airways’ flights

Nairobi — Kenya Airways is experiencing delays of up to four hours for departures out of the main Nairobi airport due to air traffic control delays, it said on Tuesday.

Members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union went on strike on Monday in a labour dispute with Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. Reuters