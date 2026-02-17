International business briefs | Kennedy Wilson to go private in $1.5bn CEO-led deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Real estate investment firm Kennedy-Wilson said on Tuesday it will be acquired by a consortium led by its CEO William McMorrow and Fairfax Financial for about $1.5bn.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson rose nearly 10% in premarket trading after the company said the consortium would acquire all the outstanding shares it does not already own for $10.90 apiece in cash, representing about a 10.2% premium to the stock’s last close.

The company said the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. Reuters

The separation into two publicly traded companies — Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group — follows a settlement late last year with Elliott. Picture: (Supplied)

Genuine Parts agrees to split into two companies

Bengaluru — Automotive and industrial parts distributor Genuine Parts said on Tuesday it will separate itself into two independent companies, months after it reached a settlement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

The separation into two publicly traded companies — Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group — follows a settlement late last year with Elliott, the company’s largest active shareholder.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company fell 7% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Activist investors have increasingly pushed companies to simplify corporate structures and shed underperforming or non-core divisions, arguing that leaner businesses unlock greater shareholder value.

The separation is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Reuters

Liftoff Mobile has filed to withdraw its US IPO plans. Picture: (123RF/marselin888)

Liftoff Mobile suspends planned listing in US

Bengaluru — Blackstone-backed Liftoff Mobile has filed to withdraw its initial public offering plans in the US, it said on Tuesday, after a rout in software stocks soured investor sentiment for new listings.

The company had postponed its planned public offering earlier this month, through which it was targeting a valuation of up to $5.17bn and seeking to raise up to $762m.

A recent sell-off in stocks ranging from software providers to financial firms has threatened to weigh on a strong IPO market, leading issuers to trim valuations and postpone planned listings.

Wall Street broker Clear Street, which was initially seeking a valuation of as much as $11.8bn, slashed its fundraising target by 65% and pushed back its IPO last week.

Blackstone combined its portfolio companies Liftoff and Vungle to form ‍Liftoff Mobile in 2021, which has grown rapidly under CEO Jeremy Bondy.

Liftoff provides mobile app developers with tools to acquire users and grow their businesses. The platform has about 1.4-billion daily active users worldwide. Reuters

Fiserv shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday, after falling more than 67% in 2025. Picture: 123RF/Khwanchai Phanthong

Activist investor urges Fiserv to grow share price

Bengaluru — Activist investor Jana Partners has built a stake in Fiserv and is pressing the payments company to pursue steps to lift its lagging share price, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday.

Shares of the company were up 6.5% in premarket trading. The stock slumped more than 67% in 2025.

Fiserv did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters

The Debenhams board is in advanced talks with its lending syndicate to secure additional financial flexibility. Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Debenhams plans £35m equity fundraise to cut debt

Bengaluru — British fashion retailer Debenhams on Tuesday confirmed plans for a £35m equity fundraise to boost liquidity and cut its net debt.

The board is in advanced talks with its lending syndicate to secure additional financial flexibility and expects to speak with institutional shareholders in the coming days before launching the fundraise.

Formerly known as the Boohoo Group, Debenhams has been cutting costs and reducing debt after supply-chain challenges, weaker demand and increased competition from other low-cost fast-fashion brands hit profit.

CEO Dan Finley, co-founder Mahmud Kamani and director Iain McDonald plan to participate in the share sale at 20p per share.

The company said it remains confident of double-digit adjusted core profit growth in financial 2027, with all brands now trading profitably on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation basis and the fourth quarter showing improved gross merchandise value trends. Reuters