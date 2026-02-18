BAE Systems forecasts years of growth in ‘new era’ of defence spending

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, under construction in the dock at BAE Systems Scotstoun, in Glasgow, Scotland, September 4 2025. Picture:

By Paul Sandle

London — BAE Systems says a “new era” of defence spending will drive its growth for years to come, with the British contractor reporting a 12% rise in full-year operating profit on Wednesday and a record £83.6bn order backlog.

CEO Charles Woodburn said on Wednesday the company saw a year of strong operational and financial performance.

“In a new era of defence spending, driven by escalating security challenges, we’re well positioned to provide both the advanced conventional systems and disruptive technologies needed to protect the nations we serve now and into the future,” he said.

Shares of the UK’s biggest defence contractor surged 6% in early trading, as analysts at Jefferies said the results are “solid”, notably in free cash flow, which came in at £2.16bn. By 11am in London, defence stocks had risen 2.5% and BAE was ahead 3.4%.

BAE’s stock has more than tripled since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and has jumped 18% since the start of the year, giving the company a market value of about £60bn.

Sales forecast

The company, which won a Typhoon aircraft order from Turkey and an order for Type 26 frigates from Norway last year, reported operating profit of £3.32bn on sales up 10% to £30.66bn.

For 2026 it forecast sales will be 7%-9% higher and operating profit up 9%-11%, with the latter matching its previous expectation for 2025.

Defence contractors, including BAE, have seen sharp increases in their share prices since 2022, driven by the prospect of more spending by Nato members. The index of European defence stocks gained about 57% last year and started 2026 on a strong footing as sentiment was further buoyed by US military action in Venezuela and President Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland.