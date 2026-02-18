International business briefs | Namibia holds key rate steady under new governor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A person walks past a logo of the Bank of Namibia at the company's headquarters in Windhoek, Namibia. File photo:

Windhoek — Namibia’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday in its first meeting under new governor Ebson Uanguta, saying it wanted to ensure stability in capital flows and preserve the country’s currency peg.

The bank maintained its repo rate at 6.50% for the second time in a row.

The Southern African country’s inflation is well-contained, coming in at 2.9% in January, its lowest level since February 2021. Reuters

Bayer faces investor doubt over $7.25bn Roundup settlement

Frankfurt — Bayer’s shares slumped as much as 9.2% on Wednesday, wiping out the previous day’s gains, as investors questioned whether a proposed $7.25bn (R116bn) settlement of cancer lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller would mark a decisive turnaround.

The German pharmaceuticals and crop protection group said late on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to resolve tens of thousands of current and future product liability claims, after years grappling with legal risks tied to Roundup, acquired in the 2018 takeover of Monsanto. Reuters

Volkswagen’s diesel unit attracts top private equity bids

Bengaluru — Volkswagen has attracted bids from top private equity funds, including Blackstone, EQT and CVC, for its diesel engine division, Everllence, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Everllence, which produces shipping engines and heat pumps, is being valued at between €5bn and €6bn by prospective buyers, the report added.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company was reviewing strategic options for the business but declined to comment further. Reuters

Alcoa fined A$55m for illegal forest clearing in Australia

Sydney — US aluminium company Alcoa will pay A$55m (R881m) to remediate native forest it illegally cleared in Western Australia in order to mine bauxite, Australia’s environment ministry said on Wednesday.

The payment relates to nearly 2,100 hectares of land cleared between 2019 and 2025 in the Northern Jarrah Forest, south of Perth, without seeking government approvals.

The ministry called the payment “unprecedented” as the largest of its kind and said it will fund conservation-focused initiatives, including ecological offsets, programmes to preserve endangered black cockatoos that nest in the jarrah trees, and improving the management of invasive species. Reuters

Rheinmetall wins approval to start production at Sardinia plant

Berlin — Rheinmetall has received the green light from the Italian government to start production at a plant on the island of Sardinia, the German defence company said late on Tuesday.

The Financial Times reported on the approval earlier on Tuesday.

The company welcomed the decision of the Italian government, which confirmed that the plant complies with environmental guidelines, Rheinmetall told Reuters.

“The production is planned to start shortly to sustain the demand of several EU, Nato and allied countries.” Reuters

Valeo to triple India sales with €200M investment plan

Bengaluru — French car parts maker Valeo on Wednesday unveiled plans to increase its sales in India, driven by new initiatives announced alongside President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to India this week, which is expected to yield new deals for French companies.

Valeo said it would be investing more than €200m in the coming years to expand its presence in India and that these new investments were aimed at tripling its sales in the country to around €700m by 2028.

The group is focused on building strong competencies in new-technology products in India while progressively increasing localisation across manufacturing and operations, it said. It aims to address the country’s needs in both the passenger vehicle and small mobility markets. Reuters