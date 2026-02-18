Thyssenkrupp ‘mulling options for materials trading division’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Frankfurt/Duesseldorf ― Thyssenkrupp could spin off, list or divest its materials trading division as soon as this year and is considering changing the business’s legal form to keep control in case of a majority sale, three people familiar with the matter said.

The deliberations around Thyssenkrupp Materials Services (MX), which accounts for more than a third of Thyssenkrupp’s sales, mark another step in the group’s overhaul under CEO Miguel Lopez after a spin-off of its defence division and while talks to sell its steel unit continue.

MX, which made €11.4bn in sales last year, could be separated out via a listing already in autumn, one of the people said.

Thyssenkrupp said that MX was “well on track” to become capital-market ready. The company has previously said it was seeking a stand-alone solution for the business.

Improved performance

The timing of MX’s potential divestment and the possible change in legal form have not been previously reported.

One condition for a successful divestment is that the division — which, apart from trading metals and other raw materials also offers warehousing services — is showing an improved performance in the second quarter ending in March, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp is also examining whether to give MX the legal form of a so-called KGaA, a structure that ensures control stays with the parent even if most of it were to be sold, they added.

We are confident that Materials Services can be successfully brought to the capital market — even in a challenging environment. — Thyssenkrupp

The discussions are ongoing and no firm decisions have been made, the sources said, adding details could still change.

“We are confident that Materials Services can be successfully brought to the capital market — even in a challenging environment. As with any planned transaction, the exact timing will depend on market conditions,” Thyssenkrupp said in the statement.

MX, which sees the US as its main market, faces consolidation among its rivals there, with Ryerson having recently merged with Olympic Steel and Worthington Steel planning to buy Kloeckner & Co for $2.4bn.

MX is the number four steel service player in the US after Reliance, Ryerson/Olympic Steel and Kloeckner.

“We see potential for consolidation in the market, but we do not view this potential as a risk, but rather as an opportunity for Materials Services,” Thyssenkrupp said.

Based on Worthington’s proposed bid for Kloeckner, which values the German firm at 8.5 times its core profit, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services could fetch about €2bn in a deal.