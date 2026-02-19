Bill Gates cancels AI summit keynote amid mounting controversy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Munsif Vengattil, Aditya Kalra and Aditya Soni

New Delhi — Bill Gates pulled out of India’s AI Impact Summit hours before his scheduled keynote address on Thursday, dealing another blow to a flagship event already marred by organisational lapses, a robot row and complaints of traffic chaos.

Gates’ absence, followed by another high-profile cancellation by Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, adds to a difficult opening for a summit billed as the first major AI forum in the Global South, where India has sought to position itself as a leading voice in worldwide AI governance.

The Gates Foundation said the billionaire will not deliver his address “to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities”. Only days ago, the foundation had dismissed rumours of his absence and insisted he was on track to attend.

Gates’ cancellation follows the release of emails last month by the US department of justice that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation’s staff.

Children’s safety

Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and that it was a mistake for him to meet Epstein.

In his keynote address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for maintaining children’s safety on AI platforms as he addressed the gathering on Thursday, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

“We must be even more vigilant about children’s safety. Just as a school syllabus is curated, the AI space should also be child- and family-guided,” Modi said, after standing on stage with top AI executives and posing for photographs with their arms raised in a show of strength.

The photoshoot produced an awkward moment when Altman and Amodei, chiefs of rival AI firms OpenAI and Anthropic, stood side-by-side on stage but did not hold hands although the other executives did.

But the event is resulting in several investment pledges, with India’s Reliance Industries promising nearly $110bn over the next seven years to build AI-related infrastructure.

Including Reliance, there has been more than $200bn of investment in AI data centre projects in India pledged, including from the Adani Group conglomerate, tech giant Microsoft, and data centre firm Yotta.

However, analysts have warned the rapid build-out in AI infrastructure risks straining India’s power grid and water supply.

Despite the investment successes, India’s first major AI summit has been marred by organisational lapses that have left attendees shocked and angry over what they described as a lack of planning by the Indian government.

Surprise move

The summit exhibition halls were shut to the public on Thursday in a surprise move that led to more anger among participating companies that had put up stalls and pavilions. The venue compound was largely deserted after three days of large crowds at the event.

Indian university Galgotias was asked to vacate its stall after a staff member presented a commercially available robotic dog made in China as its own creation, sparking a public uproar.

Police repeatedly shut roads to give preference to VIP movement at the summit, creating chaos in the city of 20-million people. The Indian government has apologised for the inconvenience caused to attendees in the initial days.

But on Wednesday, footage on social media showed scores of attendees at the summit walking for miles in central Delhi as roads were shut, with no availability of taxis and no shuttle services arranged.

Opposition parties attacked the government and the prime minister for poorly managing the global summit.

“How can you expect your engineers and AI guys to walk such distances... And then we complain that entrepreneurs are leaving India,” said Pawan Khera, the Congress party spokesperson.

“The whole summit is, sorry, was meant for researchers, founders and builders who are grinding in the field every day. Instead we get treated like we don’t matter, blocked for hours so some minister or official can pass through,” Jay Gala, a Microsoft researcher, said on social media website X.