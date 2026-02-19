How SNB’s liquidity support plan will prevent banks from failing like Credit Suisse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Swiss National Bank building is seen near the Limmat River in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Zurich — The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday set out in more detail measures to enhance liquidity provision for banks in Switzerland as authorities work to bolster financial sector stability following the collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023.

The SNB said in a statement that it has defined a standardised and scalable process for the so-called extended liquidity facility (ELF) to enable banks to quickly obtain liquidity support against collateral as necessary.

Under the ELF, the SNB said it will accept as collateral for liquidity support mortgage-backed credit claims and a broad range of securities. Banks can participate in the ELF with only one or both categories of collateral, it explained.

For systemically important banks, and on an institution-specific basis, further categories of collateral may be deemed eligible. Different operational prerequisites may also be imposed for delivery of collateral, it said.

The ELF is due to go into operation at the start of 2027 and will boost the banking system’s stability, the SNB said.

The ELF process will be tested until mid-2026.