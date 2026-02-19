International business briefs | Aegon’s capital gains fail to boost investor confidence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Insurer Aegon said on Thursday it generated more capital than the market had envisioned in the second half of 2025, mainly driven by US insurance brand Transamerica, but failed to convince investors awaiting updates on its UK business review.

Some analysts said the beat was messy, benefiting from non-recurring events, while the statement lacked detail on some smaller parts of Aegon’s business. The shares fell 4% in early Amsterdam trading.

“Aegon has reported a typically messy set of results, with no update as yet on its UK strategic review or other parts of the business,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

As part of a plan to relocate its head office and legal seat to the US by early 2028, Aegon recently started a review of its business in Britain, a process that might lead to a sale of some parts of the business, though not the asset management arm. Reuters

Socar and Gran Tierra Energy plan to work together to develop an onshore field in Azerbaijan. Picture: (David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters)

Socar and Gran Tierra strike Azerbaijan oil deal

Baku — Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar and Canada-based Gran Tierra Energy have signed an exploration, development and production-sharing agreement for a prospective onshore area in Azerbaijan’s Guba–Khazaryany region, Socar said.

It said Gran Tierra Energy will hold a 65% working interest and act as operator of the project. The agreement will enter into force following its ratification by Azerbaijan’s parliament. Reuters

French hotel group Accor's annual core profit has beaten market expectations. Picture: (123RF/dontree)

Accor’s profit beats forecasts with diverse portfolio

Paris — French hotel group Accor reported an annual core profit just above market expectations on Thursday, supported by the diversification of its hotel portfolio and the expansion of its loyalty programme.

Europe’s biggest hotel operator said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were €1.20bn last year, compared with €1.12bn in 2024 and a company-compiled analyst consensus of €1.19bn. Reuters

Renault boss Francois Provost. Picture: (SARAH AUBEL)

Renault eyes Spain for next-gen electric vehicles

Paris — French automaker Renault Group is studying a plan to build its next generation of compact electric vehicles (EVs) at its plant in Palencia in Spain, CEO Francois Provost said on Thursday, after the company reported earnings for 2025.

The group, which has previously made all of its EVs at factories in France, is expanding its electric line-up but is facing tough competition from low-cost Chinese manufacturers in its core European markets. Reuters

A Nissan Rogue SUV. Picture: Newspress USA

Nissan recalls 642,698 Rogue SUVs over engine risks

Bengaluru — Nissan is recalling 642,698 Rogue SUVs in the US as part of two separate recalls over issues that could cause loss of drive power, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

Nissan is recalling 318,781 Rogue SUVs over broken throttle body gears, the regulator said. Separately, the Japanese automaker is recalling 323,917 Rogue SUVs due to damaged engine bearings, which could lead to the discharge of hot oil, increasing the risk of an engine fire and loss of drive power.

The regulator suggested that dealers reprogram engine-control software and replace the affected components if needed as a remedy for both the recalls. Reuters

The discounts for Russian oil have hit federal budget revenues. Picture: (Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS )

Urals crude discount to Brent widens to $28 per barrel

Moscow — The discount to Brent for Russia’s flagship Urals oil blend in the Baltic Sea has widened to $28 per barrel, the highest level seen since a peak in April 2023, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing data from Argus.

The discounts for Russian oil, forced by Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine, have hit federal budget revenues.

Kommersant said the Urals discount to Brent on the Free on Board (FOB) basis in the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga from February 9 to 13 widened by $0.7 to $28 per barrel, the biggest since April 2023. Reuters