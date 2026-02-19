International business briefs | Airbus backs split solution for faltering FCAS project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paris — Airbus would support a “two-fighter solution” for Europe’s faltering FCAS fighter programme if governments request it, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Thursday.

The comments follow a dispute between Airbus, which represents Germany and Spain, and French partner Dassault Aviation over leadership of the core warplane component of a planned system of fighters and drones.

The plans to replace Eurofighter and Rafale jets have been beset by rivalries over the extent to which Dassault should control the core fighter component, prompting speculation that the project could be split into two parts. Reuters

A model of a Pratt & Whitney engine on displayed at the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20 2023. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters )

Airbus sticks to guns in Pratt & Whitney dispute

Paris — The head of European plane maker Airbus said on Thursday it stands ready to “enforce our contractual rights” in a dispute with Pratt & Whitney over engine supplies and confirmed rival engine supplier CFM is not able to fill the gap this year.

“We are very dissatisfied and we don’t agree with it,” CEO Guillaume Faury told analysts, referring to the allocation Pratt & Whitney is willing to supply to Airbus. He did not say whether Airbus envisages legal action.

Pratt & Whitney parent RTX declined to comment. It has previously said it has sharply increased overall deliveries and is striving to find a balance between the competing demands of new aircraft production and maintenance of the existing fleet. Reuters

An Air France Airbus A350 prepares to take off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. Picture: Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Record profit for Air France-KLM

London — Air France-KLM reported a record operating profit in stronger-than-expected full-year results on Thursday, sending its shares soaring 10% in early trading as its strategy of offering a premium customer experience bore fruit despite cost challenges.

European airlines have seen a rise in demand for premium services, despite a drop in the number of Europeans travelling to the US last year. Outlooks for 2026 have proved relatively modest as economic worries abound. “Our airlines carried more than 100-million passengers and generated an operating result of more than €2bn, a first in our history,” CEO Ben Smith said.

That represents an increase of €400m from 2024 and is comfortably above the €1.88bn in earnings before interest and taxes forecast by analysts polled by LSEG. Reuters

Debenhams has been cutting costs and debt to turn the business around. Picture: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

Debenhams share placement raises £40m

Bengaluru — British fashion retailer Debenhams said on Thursday it has raised about £40m through an oversubscribed share placement, surpassing its initial £35m target, as it looks to boost liquidity.

Formerly known as the Boohoo Group, Debenhams has been cutting costs and debt to turn around a business straddled by supply chain challenges and weak demand. It has also been negotiating with lending syndicates to secure additional financial flexibility.

“The fundraise will deliver an improved capital structure for the group, providing us with greater financial flexibility to execute our turnaround strategy and deliver value for all shareholders,” Group CEO Dan Finley said in a statement. Reuters

Software designer Figma's strong revenue forecasts and AI ambitions impress the market. Picture: (123RF)

Market welcomes Figma’s AI ambitions

Bengaluru — Shares of Figma rose about 14% before the bell on Thursday as investors cheered the software design provider’s strong revenue forecasts and commentary around its AI ambitions.

Figma has become a popular choice for design as it allows users to execute every step of the creative process — from ideation and brainstorming to coding and shipping — on a single platform.

To grow its foothold in a highly competitive market, Figma has embedded AI into its platform to attract more users, a strategy also employed by larger rival Adobe as they tussle for customer dollars.

Figma on Wednesday forecast 2026 revenue of between $1.36bn and $1.37bn, compared with estimates of $1.29bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters

Repsol has provisioned most of what Venezuela owes it over the years. Picture: (Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Venezuela owes Repsol €4.55bn

Madrid — Energy group Repsol is owed €4.55bn by the Venezuelan state, according to its annual financial report published on Thursday.

This includes commercial debt tied to oil and gas supplies, late payment interest and €947m in financing for its Petroquiriquire joint venture with Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, the report shows. The Spanish company has provisioned most of it over the years, with overall provisions for this matter at about €3.59bn.

Its total equity exposure in Venezuela was €276m at the end of last year. Reuters

French telecom operator Orange’s new financial targets have perked up investors. Picture: (Benoit Tessier)

Orange shares hit 13-year high as profit rises

Gdansk — French telecom operator Orange’s new financial targets were cheered by investors on Thursday as the group expects European consolidation and cyberdefence to drive returns.

Shares in Orange jumped about 5% to their highest level since April 2010, leading gains on France’s CAC 40 benchmark index, with analysts pointing to a better-than-expected guidance for capital spending and cash flow.

The company said it targeted organic cash flow of about €5.2bn in 2028 and lifted its dividend floor to €0.85 per share for 2028 from €0.79 this year.

Orange expects organic cash flow to grow at a 12% compound annual growth rate in 2025-2028, up from about €4bn in 2026. Reuters