Pernod Ricard’s first-half sales slip limited by improved second quarter

By Dominique Vidalon and Emma Rumney

Paris — Pernod Ricard on Thursday reported weaker sales across all five of its priority markets in the first half of its fiscal year, and group profits dropped as foreign exchange swings and rising costs compounded turmoil in its US and Chinese businesses.

Still, the French liquor company’s first-half performance was broadly in line with expectations, and showed an improvement in the second quarter as markets such as India and global duty-free sales improved. Pernod expects to deliver better second-half results.

The maker of Martell cognac and Absolut vodka reaffirmed guidance of between 3% and 6% sales growth between 2027 and 2029 despite an industry-wide slump in demand.

CEO Alexandre Ricard said Pernod can meet that range even if the US and China, where sales have dropped amid strain on US consumer wallets, destocking and a sluggish Chinese economy, grow less than 3%.

“Beyond the US and China we have the rest of the world,” he said. The company’s shares were 3.55% higher at 1.21pm GMT, having fallen more than 22% in the past 12 months.

Sales slump

Spirits companies are battling a multiyear slump in sales that has prompted valuations to slide, CEOs to exit and companies to sell assets and cut costs.

Pernod has launched a restructuring plan that targets €1bn in savings between 2026 and 2029, which included job cuts in the first half.

Ricard said there weren’t any plans to launch an initial public offering of its Indian business. Media reports on Wednesday had said the company was reviewing a possible listing.

‘Strikingly negative’

The company is taking other steps to protect profits and drive sales, including reducing its inventories of finished goods and focusing on affordability, such as introducing smaller pack sizes.

Pernod’s organic operating profit fell 7.5%, slightly worse than forecast, and deepened to 18.7% on a reported basis when factors such as foreign exchange were included.

Chris Beckett, an analyst at Pernod investor Quilter Cheviot, said even that “strikingly negative” performance did not drive a decline in the share price because of the low expectations for the sector.

“It says quite a lot about where we are,” he said.