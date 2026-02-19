Rio Tinto reports unchanged annual earnings but increases dividend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rio Tinto increased its dividend even though annual earnings were unchanged. Picture:

By Melanie Burton and Roushni Nair

Melbourne — Rio Tinto reported flat annual earnings on Thursday that missed expectations as its mainstay iron ore business suffered from lower prices, though this was offset by a strong performance from its copper division.

The world’s largest iron ore producer, which recently walked away from merger talks with Glencore, posted underlying earnings of $10.87bn for the year to December 31, unchanged from a year earlier and below the Visible Alpha consensus of $11.03bn.

Read: How a low-ball valuation sank the $200bn Rio Tinto–Glencore mega-merger

The miner also declared a final dividend of $2.54 a share, implying a payout ratio of 60% of underlying earnings, up from $2.25 in 2024.

Rio’s shares were down 3.64% in early afternoon trade on the London Stock Exchange, slightly underperforming its peers.

The results highlight miners’ increasing focus on copper as demand grows, driven by the expansion of power-hungry AI data centres and the shift towards cleaner energy.

Copper calling

That pivot has fuelled a wave of deal-making across the sector as companies try to secure long-life copper resources.

Rio’s talks with Glencore collapsed in February after the companies failed to agree on valuation and ownership terms, ending discussions that would have created the world’s biggest mining company and significantly boosted copper exposure.

Rival BHP, the world’s biggest mining company said in its earnings statement on Tuesday that copper had overtaken iron ore for the first time.

“A good result, perhaps as not as impressive as BHP, particularly with capital liberation,” said Andy Forster of Argo Investments in Sydney, referring to Rio’s plans to sell stakes in infrastructure and other assets.

Both companies have pledged to tap existing assets to raise capital for reallocation and returning to shareholders. Earlier this week BHP announced a deal with Wheaton Precious Metals to provide silver from a mine in Peru for an upfront payment of $4.3bn.

Review of assets

Rio Tinto said it was gauging interest from the market for a sale of its titanium and borates division and looking at ways to monetise portions of its infrastructure across all divisions.

“Without mergers & acquisitions we expect freed up cash to be used to strengthen Rio’s balance sheet and maintain returns within its 40%-60% dividend payout range,” analysts at Jefferies said.

Rio’s iron ore earnings shrank to about 60% of the group’s total, down from 70% a year ago, as earnings from the copper division doubled to account for about 30% overall. Aluminium and lithium accounted for the remainder.

Iron ore earnings were hurt by higher annual unit costs for the company’s Pilbara iron ore output in Western Australia, which were about $0.50 a tonne higher than in 2024 due to inflationary pressures and weather-related disruptions.

Pilbara unit costs are forecast to rise further, to between $23.50 and $25 a tonne this year. The copper division said average realised prices in 2025 rose 17% from a year earlier and output climbed by 11% from 2024, supported by a ramp-up at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.