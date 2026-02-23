International business briefs: Merck to split pharma business in two

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Merck said on Monday it will split its human-health business into two divisions, separating its blockbuster cancer franchise led by Keytruda from its non-oncology medicines.

The shake-up comes as the drugmaker braces for the looming loss of exclusivity on Keytruda, which accounted for nearly half of its total revenue in 2025. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Keytruda, approved for several forms of cancers, recorded sales of more than $30bn in 2025 and is the best-selling prescription medicine in the world. Reuters

Trump’s organisation to build Australian skyscraper

Sydney — The Trump Organization has signed a deal to build its first tower in Australia, in a project worth A$1.5bn ($1.06bn) that developers say will become the country’s tallest building.

The 91-storey skyscraper is planned for the Gold Coast, a popular seaside destination in Australia’s Queensland state. It will include a “six-star resort-hotel”, 270 apartments, shops, a beach club and a swimming pool, local property developer Altus Property Group said in a statement.

Altus CEO David Young said the building would be Australian-owned and Australian-built in line with the Trump company’s design requirements. Prices for the tower’s apartments are likely to start at A$5m, he said. Reuters

Renault set to take control of electric van firm Flexis

Renault will buy out truckmaker Volvo Group’s and shipping firm CMA CGM’s stakes in their new-generation electric van joint venture Flexis, the French carmaker said on Monday.

The agreement will become effective by the end of the first half of 2026, as Renault CEO François Provost, who took over last year, accelerates his efforts to streamline the group’s operations. The automaker was already planning to fold its Ampere electric-vehicle unit back into the group, two sources said in January, and has shut down its car-sharing services.

Flexis was created in 2024 in partnership with Sweden’s Volvo, with CMA CGM joining later as a minority shareholder. Renault and Volvo each hold 45%, with CMA CGM owning 10%.

A spokesperson for Renault said the automaker would pay a combined price of “several hundred million euros” for the stakes, in line with initial bids from Volvo and CMA CGM. The sellers declined to comment on the financial details of the deal. Reuters

IQM plans to list shares in US by way of a merger

Brussels ― Finnish-headquartered company IQM Quantum Computers is aiming to list its shares in the US stock market via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Real Asset Acquisition Corporation, the companies said on Monday.

The transaction will give IQM Quantum Computers an initial equity valuation of about $1.8bn. Quantum computers are much faster than conventional computers. The technology is seen as crucial for cybersecurity and the sector has major funding from tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM and Cisco. Reuters

Generate Biomedicines eyes $2.2bn valuation

Drug developer Generate Biomedicines said on Monday it is targeting a valuation of up to $2.17bn for its initial public offering in the US.

The company, backed by venture firm Flagship Pioneering, is seeking to raise up to $425m in its listing by offering 25-million shares priced at $15-$17 apiece. Reuters