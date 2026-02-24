International business briefs | Kuwait eyes $7bn pipeline stake sale talks with investors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — National oil company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has held early-stage talks with a large group of potential investors over a $7bn stake sale in its crude oil pipelines, three sources familiar with the matter said, following similar moves by Gulf peers Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management, EIG Partners and buyout group KKR are among those that have shown interest, the sources said. Also showing interest are Chinese state enterprises China Silk Road Fund and China Merchants Capital, along with I Squared Capital and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, the sources said.

The transaction is structured with around $1.5bn in equity and the remainder financed through debt, the three sources said. Reuters

AstraZeneca CEO’s pay rises to nearly £18M in 2025

Bengaluru — AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot’s 2025 pay rose 6.4% to £17.7m, boosted by higher annual bonuses, keeping him among the FTSE 100’s highest-paid executives, a filing showed on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca, which is London’s most valuable company and whose earnings jumped in 2025, paid Soriot £4.3m in annual bonus last year, up about 22% from 2024 levels, according to the company’s annual report. Reuters

Apple shifts Mac Mini production to Houston facility

Houston — Apple will move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the US from Asia, with a new manufacturing effort set to begin later this year at a facility in Houston, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday.

The plan marks Apple’s most recent US investment, following its commitment announced last August to invest $600bn in the US over the next four years.

Apple is also expanding the Houston facility to include a new training centre for advanced manufacturing and said its Houston operations will create thousands of jobs. Reuters

India launches new co-op taxi service to rival Uber

Bengaluru — A new Indian taxi service, backed by the federal government, will give drivers a share of profits from the business and charge no commissions, mounting a direct challenge to American giant Uber.

Amit Shah, India’s minister of co-operation and also its home minister, addressed drivers at an event late on Monday and said the service would work under a so-called co-operative model where drivers can pay 500 rupees (R88) to become shareholders and get a share of the profits three years later.

The government-backed initiative comes amid growing complaints by drivers of Uber and local rival Ola in India about excessive charges, low fares and high commissions. Reuters

Paramount raises bid to challenge Warner Bros-Netflix deal

Bengaluru — Paramount Skydance submitted a higher offer for Warner Bros Discovery, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, ratcheting up efforts to derail the HBO Max owner’s deal with Netflix.

Paramount’s new bid — which improves its initial offer of $108.4bn, or $30 per share, for the whole company — seeks to address Warner Bros’ concerns about the certainty of its financing, the source said.

Reuters could not immediately determine how the bid was revised. Warner Bros and Paramount declined to comment, while Netflix could not immediately be reached.

Warner Bros’ chosen suitor, Netflix, which offered to buy the studios and streaming assets for $27.75 per share in cash, or $82.7bn, is allowed to match the latest bid. Reuters