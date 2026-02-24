Russia probes Telegram founder Durov to crush messaging app

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Guy Faulconbridge

Moscow — Russia stepped up its bid to subjugate the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, announcing in a state-run newspaper that it is investigating billionaire founder Pavel Durov as part of a criminal case involving accusations of terrorism.

Russia is trying to block Telegram, which has more than 1-billion active users and is used widely in Russia and Ukraine, and steer tens of millions of Russians towards a state-backed alternative, MAX.

Telegram did not respond to a request for comment and Durov could not be reached, though the app has repeatedly denied Russia’s allegations that it is a haven for criminal activity and compromised by Western and Ukrainian intelligence.

Russia’s official state newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, published a 1,500-word article on Tuesday that it said is “based on materials from Russia’s federal security service” that accused the app of being “a tool for hybrid threats”.

“The actions of the head of Telegram, P Durov, are being investigated as part of a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (assistance to terrorist activities) of the Criminal Code of Russia,” it said.

The newspaper said Telegram has become a tool of the Nato military alliance and Ukraine, and is used widely by radicals and terrorists and poses a “threat to our society”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the authorities have noted much material on Telegram that could “potentially pose a threat” to Russia.

“A large number of violations and the unwillingness of Telegram’s administration to co-operate with our authorities have been recorded,” Peskov told reporters. “Our relevant authorities are taking the measures they deem appropriate.”

Four years into the deadliest war in Europe since World War 2, Russia is expanding its significant repressive powers and crafting a more sophisticated digital surveillance state along the lines of China.

Clampdown

Russian officials said the clampdown on virtual private networks (VPNs) and messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram is essential for security as Moscow faces deadly attacks deep inside Russia from Ukraine and alleged sabotage attempts by Western intelligence agencies.

Western intelligence agencies have said they are facing the biggest Russian threat since the Cold War and they are trying to recruit agents in Russia, but denied trying to destroy Russia.

Moscow has been tightening control over Telegram for months, first slowing down voice and video calls and then briefly blocking the app for some users earlier this month, though it was working for Reuters reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

Since its creation in 2013, Telegram has become one of the most important sources of news inside Russia, including for soldiers on both sides of the 1,200km front line in eastern Ukraine.

Bloggers

The app is used by the Kremlin, pro-Russian war bloggers, pro-Putin propagandists and anti-Putin opposition groups abroad, the growing nationalist opposition and Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Durov, a 41-year-old billionaire born in President Vladimir Putin’s hometown of Leningrad, said Russia’s efforts will fail.

“Russia is restricting access to Telegram to force its citizens onto a state-controlled app built for surveillance and political censorship,” Durov said on February 11.

“This authoritarian move won’t change our course. Telegram stands for freedom and privacy, no matter the pressure,” he said, adding Moscow’s attempt to strangle Telegram will ultimately fail.

Durov, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, left Russia in 2014 after he refused to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform.

He has railed against restrictions in Europe and in Russia. After he was arrested at Le Bourget Airport in Paris in 2024, he has repeatedly accused French intelligence of trying to get him to censor some content on the app. He was permitted to leave France in 2025 while investigations continue.

Durov, who describes his political views as “libertarian”, has also accused French President Emmanuel Macron of trying to turn the EU into a “digital gulag”.

Russia’s FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on Saturday Ukraine’s armed forces and intelligence services are harvesting data from the app, including from the use of the app by Russian soldiers.