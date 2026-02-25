International business briefs | Sportswear brand launches South Korean robot factory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sportswear brand On Running faces challenges tied to tariff hikes imposed by the US and supply chain disruptions.

Busan, South Korea — Sportswear brand On Running has opened a factory in Busan, South Korea, using robots to make running shoes, and plans more robot factories in the US and Europe as it tries to speed up manufacturing and delivery, the company said on Wednesday.

Tariff hikes imposed by the US, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical risks are driving some retailers and brands to explore “nearshoring” manufacturing, or bringing it closer to the end consumer.

Caspar Coppetti, co-founder of On, said automation enables the brand to make shoes faster, with less environmental impact, and closer to its key markets compared to the standard footwear manufacturing model, which relies on shipping finished shoes from factories in Southeast Asia and China to shoppers in the US and Europe. Reuters

GSK offices in London, Britain.

GSK acquires Canadian biotech 35Pharma for $950M

Bengaluru — GSK has agreed to pay $950m in cash for Canadian biotech 35Pharma, it said on Wednesday, marking the second major deal new CEO Luke Miels has struck to accelerate development of new medicines at the British drugmaker.

Miels, who took over from Emma Walmsley last month, is trying to counter looming patent expiries for the drugmaker’s top-selling HIV drugs through bolt-on deals. GSK agreed to buy RAPT Therapeutics for $2.2bn in January.

The latest acquisition of 35Pharma’s experimental pulmonary hypertension drug, HS235, will bolster GSK’s future pipeline of respiratory medicines. Reuters

Wayve has secured $1.5bn in funding.

Self-driving start-up Wayve raises $1.2bn for robotaxi expansion

London — British self-driving start-up Wayve said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2bn from investors, including Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Nissan and Uber, as it scales up robotaxi deployments and works with global automakers on driver assistance technology.

Wayve said that including “additional milestone-based” investments from Uber, it has secured $1.5bn in funding with this round, bringing its total raised so far to $2.8bn and boosting its valuation to $8.6bn. Reuters

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai plans $7bn AI investment in South Korea

Seoul — Hyundai Motor Group plans to unveil a multibillion-dollar investment on South Korea’s west coast, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the auto group expands into AI for autonomous driving and robotics.

Shares in Hyundai Motor surged 10.5%, and affiliate Kia soared 15% on Wednesday, after media reports on the automakers’ potential 10-trillion-won ($7bn) investments in the Saemangeum area over the next five years.

A second source said the investment involves robotics, an AI data centre and hydrogen infrastructure. Reuters

Diageo

Diageo shares slide as ‘Drastic Dave’ cuts forecast and dividend

London/Bengaluru — Diageo’s new boss, Dave Lewis, cut the company’s annual sales forecast and dividend in his first results presentation on Wednesday, sending its shares down 6% and underscoring the scale of his task to turn around the world’s biggest spirits maker.

Lewis, nicknamed “Drastic Dave” for his history of cost-cutting reforms at Tesco and Unilever, took over as CEO at the Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer maker in January.

Announcing six-month earnings, Diageo said it expects 2026 organic sales to fall 2%-3% and halved its interim dividend to 20 cents per share, with Lewis saying the business needed investments to make it more competitive and resolve capacity constraints on Guinness’ growth.

Following years of stagnant or falling sales and growing investor unease, Lewis needs to reduce debt and revive growth, despite tariff-related uncertainty, fragile global consumer sentiment, and evolving drinking preferences among some consumers. Reuters



