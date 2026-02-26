International business briefs | Tefal pan maker may cut up to 2,100 jobs worldwide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French small appliance and cookware maker SEB's restructuring plan aims to save €200m by the end of next year. Picture:

Cookware maker SEB plans restructuring

Bengaluru — French small appliance and cookware maker SEB said on Wednesday it will launch a restructuring plan that may affect up to 2,100 jobs worldwide by 2027, including 1,400 positions in Europe.

The plan targets cost savings of €200m by the end of next year and will include cuts to indirect purchases, better industrial efficiency and optimisation of recurring costs. SEB currently employs 32,000 people and makes flagship products like Tefal pans in France and other European factories, and small electrical appliances in China.

Analysts from French brokerage Portzamparc welcomed the reorganisation plan and 2026 targets. Reuters

At the end of March UBS will start turning off Credit Suisse systems. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

UBS finalising Credit Suisse migration

Zurich — UBS has one item remaining in the migration of former Credit Suisse clients onto UBS’s system, the Switzerland country head of the Swiss bank, Sabine Keller-Busse, said on Thursday.

At the end of March the bank will start turning off Credit Suisse systems and finalise the process by the end of 2026.

Keller-Busse said US tariffs are not directly relevant for UBS, as banking is a service industry. Instead, the big problem with US policy is unpredictability. She added that generative AI and other new technologies will be more disruptive than tariffs. Reuters

WiseTech plans to integrate AI into its customer software and internal operations. Picture: (Jason Reed)

WiseTech to axe 2,000 jobs

Bengaluru — Australian software company WiseTech Global will axe about 2,000 jobs, nearly a third of its global workforce, in a two-year restructuring that could rank among the country’s largest AI-linked job cuts.

WiseTech, which makes shipping and logistics management software, said it plans to integrate AI into its customer software and internal operations, affecting 29% of its global workforce of about 7,000 people across 40 countries. The layoffs highlight how AI is reshaping workplaces globally as companies adopt automation tools for routine administrative work and complex coding tasks that the systems are handling with increasing speed and precision.

Some projects that once took six or seven months can be completed in a day, said WiseTech CEO Zubin Appoo. Rolling out global customs capability in a new country, which previously took as long as two years, can be done six or seven times faster thanks to AI, he said. Reuters

Ivory Coast's plan to bring forward the start of its cocoa mid-crop season aims to help it address a crisis of excess stock. Picture (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)

Major price knock for Ivorian cocoa farmers

Abijan — Ivory Coast plans to bring forward the start of its cocoa mid-crop season for the first time, allowing the regulator to sharply reduce its set price paid to farmers in hopes of boosting sales, two government sources and two regulator sources told Reuters.

The measures are intended to help the world’s biggest producer address a crisis of excess stock resulting from a slump in global prices. The drop has made Ivorian cocoa too expensive, resulting in unsold bags of cocoa beans piling up inland and at the country’s ports in recent months.

Cocoa produced next month will be classified as mid-crop rather than main crop, and the price farmers are paid will be set at between 800 CFA francs ($1.45) and 1,000 CFA francs per kilogram, sharply below the main crop price of 2,800 CFA francs. Reuters

Britain’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals expects slower annual revenue growth. Picture: (123rf.com/Perfect Lab)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals CEO to step down

Bengaluru — Britain’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals forecast slower annual revenue growth and profit that missed market expectations on Thursday as margins at its injectables business continue to be squeezed, sending its shares down 17% to a more than three-year low.

Hikma withdrew its medium-term targets and said CEO Said Darwazah will step down as executive chair to focus on a strategic turnaround of the generic drugmaker.

The update follows a bruising stretch accentuated by an industry-wide squeeze on generic medicine margins that shows little sign of easing, and as the British company has grappled with manufacturing delays at its new US factory in Ohio. Hikma said it expects full commercial production at Bedford to start in 2028. Reuters

Poland’s top insurer, PZU, reported lower earnings amid tougher competition. Picture: (Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com)

Profits drop for top Polish insurer

Gdansk — Poland’s top insurer, PZU, reported a largely expected drop in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as price discipline amid competition dented motor insurance sales, weighing on its mass-market business.

While the results were broadly in line with the company-compiled consensus, Erste Group analyst Lukasz Janczak warned that lower non-life insurance revenue “could suggest some competitive pressure on pricing”.

PZU’s result from insurance services fell 6.6% to 1.14-billion zlotys ($319m), dragged down by a slump in the mass market non-life business. Reuters