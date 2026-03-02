Ship insurers rush to scrap war risk cover after conflict breaks out in Middle East

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An aerial view of Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in the Strait of Hormuz, on December 10 2023.

Singapore — Several marine insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover for ships due to the conflict in Iran and the Gulf.

Insurers, including Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, the London P&I Club and the American Club, said their cancellations will take effect from March 5, according to notices dated March 1 on their websites.

War risk cover will be excluded in Iranian waters, as well as the Gulf and adjacent waters, according to the notices.

Skuld added in its notice that it was working on a buy-back option to reinstate cover.

Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group told Reuters it had suspended underwriting of a range of insurance policies covering war risks in the waters around Iran and Israel and neighbouring countries.

Tension in the Middle East has escalated sharply after the US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran at the weekend, prompting Tehran to say it had closed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil and gas flows.

Several tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses have since suspended crude, fuel and liquefied natural gas shipments through the narrow waterway, and satellite data has shown vessels accumulating near key United Arab Emirates ports such as Fujairah.

Ship-tracking data on Sunday showed the disruption growing, with at least 150 tankers — including crude and LNG carriers — anchored in open Gulf waters beyond the Strait of Hormuz and dozens more stationary on the other side of the chokepoint.

The risks intensified further after at least three tankers were damaged off the Gulf coast and one seafarer was killed.