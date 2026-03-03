ANALYSIS | Buyback plans not enough to placate investors after software sector rout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Sinéad Carew and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

New York — US software companies have stepped up their stock buyback plans during a months-long rout. Investors and strategists are sceptical that it will stem the selling.

Investors have been dumping software stocks since the fall, with the S&P 500 software index down 28% since late October, on worries that developments in AI will dramatically disrupt the competitive landscape for the richly valued sector.

The selloff accelerated in January after product announcements from AI company Anthropic that raised concerns that the rapid changes in AI make it difficult to evaluate the business prospects of software companies for the coming years.

Technology sector

Since January 12, US-listed software companies have authorised $70.5bn in stock repurchases, nearly four times the value of announcements for the same period a year ago, according to EPFR, a division of ISI Markets.

Salesforce announced a $30bn increase to its existing share repurchase programme. ServiceNow authorised an additional $5bn in buybacks on top of the $1.4bn remaining in its existing share repurchase plan, including plans for a $2bn accelerated buyback.

Over the same time period, buyback announcements from US-traded companies in the broader technology sector rose about 63% to $110.1bn from $67.6bn a year ago.

“When a company announces a buyback after their stock has been hit hard, I think that is an attempt to stop the decline,” said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He said he prefers companies that repurchase shares when they have strong fundamentals and price momentum.

Investors generally like buybacks because they boost quarterly earnings per share by reducing shares outstanding while also signalling confidence by management in the company.

S&P buyback index

Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia, said he is unconvinced that buybacks can be a catalyst for the software sector as a whole.

“I don’t think the buybacks are enough,” said Tuz. “There needs to be demonstrated evidence that AI isn’t going to fundamentally hurt the business of a specific software company. That just takes time.”

Tuz said his firm added to its holdings of human resources software and services company Paychex after it backed its annual financial guidance in December and then announced a $1bn buyback programme on January 16 replacing a 2024 plan that called for $400m in repurchases.

Shares have fallen 15% since that announcement to close at $94.25 on Monday, more than 40% below its June 2025 record close. Tuz said it could take “several quarters of hitting and hopefully exceeding revenue and earnings targets before the stock probably rises”.

Historically, companies that buy back their shares have tended to beat the broader market. The S&P buyback index has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, though in the past three years the index has lagged the broad-market benchmark.

Share repurchases hit a $1.38- trillion record in 2025, up from $1.34-trillion in 2024, according to Emerging Portfolio Fund Research Global. Daniel Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta, Georgia, said that buybacks would likely not boost the performance of software stocks “as investors will focus more on the long-term fundamental outlook.”

That outlook is undergoing a reappraisal. The S&P software and services index in late February traded at a valuation of 22 times forward 12-month earnings, down sharply from 32 in October.