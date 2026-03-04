Agnelli family agrees to sell La Stampa daily after 100 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italian media group Gedi has signed a preliminary deal with regional publisher SAE to sell newspaper La Stampa, the two companies said on Wednesday, putting an end to 100 years of ownership by the Agnelli family.

La Stampa, founded in 1867, is one of Italy’s oldest and most prominent national dailies and has belonged to the family since 1926. It is based in the northern city of Turin, like the Fiat car company, which the Agnellis co-founded in 1899.

Gedi, controlled by family holding company Exor, said in December it was in talks with Greece’s Antenna to sell all of its Italian news operations, which include newspaper la Repubblica and a portfolio of radio broadcasters.

Exor is expected to soon finalise the deal with the Greek group, but in the meantime it has found a different buyer for La Stampa, as Antenna, owned by K Group of the Kyriakou family, was not interested in it.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Italy, January 9 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri (Vincenzo Livieri)

Both la Repubblica and La Stampa are left-leaning and highly critical of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative government.

Gedi’s announcement in December prompted concerns over editorial independence and potential job cuts, and was seen as another sign of the gradual disengagement from Italy of the Agnelli family under the aegis of John Elkann, who is a grandson of the late Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli.

Gedi reported sales of €224m last year, when it posted a €15m loss. The business is worth 0.3% of Exor’s net asset value, or €118m, according to Italian broker Intermonte.

SAE will complete the acquisition of La Stampa in the first half of 2026 through a vehicle company that is expected to include investors from Italy’s northwestern regions, where La Stampa is based, the companies said on Wednesday. Their statement gave no financial details of the accord.