International business briefs | Saudi Arabia joins neighbours in cutting oil output

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its oilfields due to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Picture:

Riyadh — Oil giant Saudi Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its oilfields, two sources said on Monday, after the vital Strait of Hormuz was choked by the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent attacks on the waterway.

It was not immediately clear at which fields and by how much production was being curtailed. Aramco, which has been rerouting some of its crude cargoes to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Several of Saudi Arabia’s neighbours, which have also been subject to attacks, have cut production. Sources said on Sunday that Iraq had cut production by 70% in the southern oilfields. Reuters

Nexperia has been in a standoff with the Chinese entities since October 2025. Picture: (NurPhoto)

Nexperia’s Chinese unit ‘not facing disruptions’

Amsterdam — Dutch chipmaker Nexperia on Monday said its Chinese subsidiary had not faced significant disruption after its access to some company IT systems and software was disabled last week.

It called on the subsidiary and Chinese parent Wingtech to enter talks to resolve their conflict.

Nexperia has been in a standoff with the Chinese entities since October 2025 after an intervention by the Dutch government to block the company from moving operations to China. Reuters

Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA

Nigel Farage invests in bitcoin firm Stack BTC

London — Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, has invested in Stack BTC, a London-based company aimed at acquiring small British companies and investing surplus capital into bitcoin, a statement said on Monday.

Farage, a public supporter of bitcoin who has secured big donations from crypto investors, has said he expects digital currencies to play a big part in financial markets in the future.

Stack BTC said Farage, whose party has led British opinion polls since early last year, had taken part in a £260,000 equity fundraising alongside industry player Blockchain.com, meaning he would own a 6% stake in the company. Reuters

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche. Picture: (Christian Hartmann)

Roche shares drop as breast cancer drug fails trial

Frankfurt — Roche’s shares dropped more than 5% on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker failed to show that its promising breast cancer drug candidate, giredestrant, can help newly diagnosed patients.

At 9.56am GMT, the stock trimmed some early losses to trade 4.6% lower at Sf325.80, its lowest level in about two months.

Roche said the late-stage trial did not provide reliable evidence that the drug’s use in combination with Pfizer’s Ibrance as a first treatment slows disease progression when compared with a standard hormonal therapy plus Ibrance, missing the study’s goal.

Barclays analyst James Gordon said “shares could overreact on sentiment”, adding that it is a buying opportunity as the commercial opportunity of add-on treatments is not fully appreciated by the market. Reuters

Zaid Al-Qassab will step down at the end of March. Picture: (123RF/taklongkorat)

M&C Saatchi CEO quits after about two years in role

London — British advertising group M&C Saatchi said on Monday that its CEO, Zaid Al-Qassab, will step down, effective March 31, after less than two years in the role.

Al-Qassab, formerly the chief marketing officer at Channel 4, was appointed in 2024. He played a role in restructuring the business, reducing more than 40 individual businesses to five integrated regions and completing its first mergers & acquisitions deals in seven years.

Advertising groups globally have been hit by weak client spending and delayed contract signings as companies prioritise investments such as AI amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Reuters

US President Donald Trump has ⁠threatened to hike tariffs on South Korean goods to 25%. Picture: 123RF

South Korea ‘to invest in US nuclear power project’

Seoul — South Korea industry minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Monday that Seoul is in talks to invest in a nuclear power project in the US as part of Seoul’s pledge to invest a total of $350bn US projects.

Seoul has been scrambling to review deals with Washington after US President Donald Trump ⁠threatened to hike tariffs on goods imported ​from South Korea to 25%, blaming a ​delay in the Asian ally’s implementation of a ​trade deal agreed last year.

“We are in serious discussions regarding nuclear power,” Kim said in a parliamentary session, in response to a legislator’s question about Korea’s possible investments in US nuclear power plants. Reuters

Airline stocks were hit again on Monday amid the US-Israeli war on Iran. Picture: (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo)

Higher oil prices raise fears of global travel slump

Hong Kong/Frankfurt — Airline stocks were hammered on Monday, while airfares soared as the US-Israeli war with Iran sent oil prices surging, sparking fears of a deep travel slump and the potential for the widespread grounding of planes.

Oil prices were trading more than 15% higher at levels not seen since 2022 as some major producers cut supplies and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions gripped the market. At one point, Brent crude futures jumped as much as 29%.

That promises to pile pressure on carriers already navigating tight airspace as travellers scramble to evade the Middle East conflict. Reuters

Joburg- and London-listed Glencore decided last August against shifting its primary listing from the UK to the US. Picture: (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo)

Glencore weighs Australia listing

Glencore is considering listing its shares on the ASX, as it looks to improve Australian investor understanding and boost its valuation after merger talks with Rio Tinto collapsed, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

A secondary ASX listing could attract more investors and “give investors another option other than Rio and BHP”, the report quoted CEO Gary Nagle saying.

Glencore last August decided against shifting its primary listing from London to the US. The miner, which already has a secondary listing in Johannesburg, delisted from Hong Kong in 2018. Glencore did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Reuters