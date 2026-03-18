International business briefs | Agricultural merchant Louis Dreyfus posts lower profits

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Paris ― Global agricultural merchant Louis Dreyfus Company recorded a drop in annual profits in what it called resilient results in the face of persistent geopolitical, economic and weather challenges.

Louis Dreyfus said in a statement on Wednesday that its core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation reached $1.83bn last year against $1.88bn in 2024. Group net profit fell to $653m from $726m. Reuters

The world’s largest aluminium maker outside China posted a net loss of $455m for the 2025 financial year. Picture: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Russia’s Rusal swings to loss despite high sales

Bengaluru — Russian aluminium giant Rusal swung to a net loss last year despite higher sales, as its costs increased in part due to Western sanctions against Russia.

The Hong Kong-listed company, the world’s largest aluminium maker outside China, posted a 2025 net loss of $455m after a net profit of $803m in 2024, blaming the loss on the foreign exchange impact from a stronger rouble, higher debt servicing and other costs.

Rusal’s total aluminium sales rose 16.4% to 4.49-million tonnes thanks to the disposal of previously accumulated inventories, while production fell by nearly 2% due to what the company described as “planned capacity optimisation”. Reuters

A Saudi Aramco worker at its oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Aramco restarts oil refinery after drone attack

London — Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco restarted its Ras Tanura oil refinery on March 13, having shut down the plant on March 2 after a drone attack, industry monitor IIR said.

Ras Tanura, with a crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, is the biggest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters

Geely's CEO says the company aims to sell 640,000 cars overseas in 2026. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images (NurPhoto)

China’s Geely Auto plans to double global sales

Shanghai — China’s Geely Auto aims to sell 640,000 cars overseas in 2026, 50% more than last year, CEO Jerry Gan said on Wednesday, according to the company.

Geely will prioritise its resources on globalisation with products and supply chain, Gan added. Reuters