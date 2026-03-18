Nvidia cracks Beijing’s nod for H200 chip sales

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The long-awaited regulatory approval paves the way for Nvidia to resume sales of the H200 chips.

By Karen Freifeld, Max A Cherney and Liam Mo

New York — Nvidia has won Beijing’s approval to sell its second-most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China and is also preparing a version of the Groq AI chip that can be sold to the Chinese market, sources familiar with the matter said.

The long-awaited regulatory approval paves the way for the US chipmaker to resume sales of the H200 chips, which have emerged as a major flashpoint in US-China relations, in a market that once generated 13% of Nvidia’s total revenue.

Despite strong demand from Chinese firms and US approval for exports, Beijing’s hesitation to allow imports has been the main barrier to shipments of the H200 chips to China.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, on January 31 2026. Picture: (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that it has been licensed for “many customers in China” for the H200 and has received purchase orders from “many” companies, allowing it to resume production of the chip.

“Our supply chain is getting fired up,” Huang said at a press conference.

The company halted production of the chip last year due to increasing regulatory hurdles in the US and China, according to a report at the time.

Nvidia had been waiting for licences from the US and China for months. It has received some US approvals, and a source familiar with the matter said the company had now also received licences for many customers in China from Beijing.

Preliminary approval

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said they are “not aware of the specifics”, and directed questions to “the competent authorities”.

CNBC also reported on Tuesday that Huang told them the company now has clearance from the US and China.

A Chinese company source said that they do not know if the Chinese government has given final approval, but that Nvidia has told them that they could now place purchase orders.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission late last month, Nvidia said that the US had granted a licence in February that would allow “small amounts of H200 products to specific China-based customers”.

In January, it was reported that China granted preliminary approval to three of its largest tech companies — ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba — with AI startup DeepSeek to import the chips, though the regulatory conditions for China’s approvals were still being finalised.

The Chinese companies did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Huang’s bullish comment on AI agent OpenClaw, which has experienced rapid adoption in China, helped propel some Chinese AI stocks to record highs on Wednesday.

Shares in large language model upstarts MiniMax and Zhipu AI surged more than 19% each after Huang said OpenClaw is “definitely the next ChatGPT”.

Inference market

Nvidia is also preparing a version of the Groq AI chip that can be sold to the Chinese market, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

It plans to tap Groq chips for inference, in which AI systems answer questions, write code or carry out tasks for users. In the products Nvidia showed this week, the company plans to use its forthcoming Vera Rubin chips, which cannot be sold in China, with the Groq chips.

While Nvidia dominates the market for training AI systems, it faces much more competition in the inference market. Several big Chinese firms, including AI heavyweights such as Baidu, already produce their own inference chips.

The chips being readied for China are not downgraded versions or made specifically for the Chinese market, one of the sources said. But the new variant can be adapted to work with other systems, the source said, adding that the Groq chip is expected to be available in May.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.