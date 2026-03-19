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Samsung Electronics to supply HBM4 chips for OpenAI’s first in-house AI processor

Custom chip with Broadcom, TSMC aims to power Stargate data centres

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Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo (Kim Hong-Ji)

By Agency Staff

Seoul — Samsung Electronics plans to supply its next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips to OpenAI for use in the ChatGPT maker’s first in-house AI processor, the Korean Economic Daily said on Thursday.

Last year, Samsung signed a letter of intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI’s data centre to meet rising demand from its Stargate project.

Samsung plans to supply up to 800-million gigabits (Gb) of 12-layer HBM4 chips to OpenAI in the second half of this year, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

The HBM4 chips will be paired with OpenAI’s first AI processor, a custom chip developed in collaboration with Broadcom and expected to be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) starting in the third quarter, with a launch targeted by year-end, the report added.

Last year, OpenAI partnered with Broadcom to produce its first in-house artificial intelligence processors, the latest chip tie-up for the ChatGPT maker as it races to secure the computing power needed to meet surging demand for its services.

Samsung and Advanced Micro Devices on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their strategic partnership on memory chip supplies for AI infrastructure, under which Samsung will serve as a key supplier of HBM4 chips for AMD’s upcoming AI GPUs.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment, and OpenAI was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

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