International business briefs | Economist Shin Hyun-song tapped to lead Bank of Korea amid inflation risks

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Seoul — South Korean economist Shin Hyun-song, best known for predicting the 2008 global financial crisis, was named on Sunday to head the central bank, facing inflation risk from the Iran war and uneven growth in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

President Lee Jae Myung chose Shin, head of the economic department at the Bank for International Settlements, dubbed the central bank for the world’s central banks, to replace Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong when his term ends on April 20.

Shin, 66, faces a confirmation hearing in the National Assembly, but lawmakers do not have a veto over the president’s nomination. Reuters

Elon Musk in Washington, DC, the US, on November 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ (Evelyn Hockstein)

Elon Musk found liable for defrauding Twitter shareholders

San Francisco — A US federal jury found Elon Musk liable on Friday for claims he defrauded Twitter shareholders by trying to drive down the social media company’s stock price so he could renegotiate or back out of a $44bn takeover in 2022.

The verdict from a jury in San Francisco federal court came in a closely watched civil trial where Musk, the world’s richest person, was accused of falsely claiming on social media that Twitter underreported how many fake and spam accounts, known as bots, were on its platform.

Damages have yet to be calculated, but Francis Bottini, a lawyer for the shareholders, estimated they could total about $2.5bn.

In a joint statement, Musk’s lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan called the verdict “a bump in the road. And we look forward to vindication on appeal”. Reuters

Volkswagen’s Hans-Dieter Poetsch at a meeting in Hanover, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

Volkswagen chair Poetsch to seek re-election after scandal

Frankfurt — Volkswagen chair Hans Dieter Poetsch will seek re-election at an annual general meeting in June, the carmaker said on Friday.

Poetsch became chairman of the supervisory board in 2015, weeks after the start of the diesel emissions scandal — in which Volkswagen in 2015 acknowledged using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the US. Reuters

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks' remuneration jumped about 25.7% in 2025. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Eli Lilly CEO Ricks earns $36.7m as pay jumps 26%

Bengaluru — Eli Lilly paid its CEO, David Ricks, $36.7m in 2025, up roughly 25.7% from the previous year, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Ricks, who has led the company since 2017, received compensation that included salary, stock awards and incentive payments.

The jump in pay reflects a year in which Lilly continued to expand its position in the drug markets, driven largely by soaring demand for its obesity and diabetes drugs. Reuters

Yih-Shyan Liaw has resigned from the board. Picture: 123RF/taklongkorat (123RF/taklongkorat)

Super Micro co-founder resigns after US chip smuggling arrest

Mexico City — Super Micro Computer said on Friday that Yih-Shyan Liaw has resigned from its board, effective immediately, after the co-founder was arrested by the US justice department for helping smuggle billions of dollars of AI chips to China.

Shares of the AI server maker rose 2% in trading after the bell, after closing the session down over 33%.

Liaw’s resignation was not the result of a disagreement with the company, Super Micro said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Reuters

China’s central bank Pan Gongsheng in Beijing, China, on January 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Shubing Wang (SHUBING WANG)

People’s Bank of China chief pledges continued monetary policy

Beijing — China’s central bank will continue to implement appropriately loose monetary policy, governor Pan Gongsheng said on Sunday, state media reported.

The People’s Bank of China will comprehensively use monetary policy tools such as the reserve requirement ratio, the policy interest rate and open market operations to maintain sufficient liquidity, Pan told the China Development Forum. Reuters