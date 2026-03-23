Embraer beats Airbus as Finnair updates narrow-body fleet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Anne Kauranen

Helsinki — Finnair will renew its European fleet with an order for 18 E195-E2 narrow-body aircraft from Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, it said on Monday, as it moved away from its present supplier Airbus.

The order — the Finnish flag carrier’s largest investment in more than two decades — deals a further blow to France’s Airbus after Embraer’s E2 outsold the Airbus A220 three to one last year. Finnair said it also plans to acquire up to 12 Airbus A320 or A321 from the used aircraft market.

“This is a highly versatile aircraft and one of the quietest on the market,” CEO Turkka Kuusisto said, referring to the E195-E2.

“It will reduce our CO₂ emissions by 30% per passenger carried. In addition to enabling us to operate efficiently within Finland and widely across Europe, it also supports our climate objectives,” he said.

The Embraer order includes options for 16 additional aircraft and purchase rights for a further 12, Finnair said, adding it had signed deals with RTX’s Pratt & Whitney for spare engines and maintenance services.

The total value of the company’s planned investments through the end of 2029 will amount to about €2bn, Kuusisto said, declining to share further details.

Regional jets

Finnair, which is majority-owned by the Finnish state, has navigated years of upheaval, first due to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and, since 2022, from the mutual airspace closures between Russia and EU countries after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Embraer, which has a particular focus on mid-size aircraft, has benefited from a global boom in demand for regional jets as airlines catch up with fleet replacements put on hold during the pandemic, the planemaker’s CEO Arjan Meijer said in January.

“We look forward to helping Finnair modernise its short-haul fleet to better match demand, reduce emissions and unlock growth,” he said in a statement after Finnair’s order.

Finnair last year said it urgently needed to replace 15 older models from its narrow-body fleet of 29 Airbus planes, adding that more new jets might be bought to meet growing demand.

Finnair’s narrow-body fleet includes 29 Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft.

Its total fleet of about 80 aircraft comprises 26 wide-body Airbus A330s and A350s, 29 Airbus narrow-bodies of types A319, A320 and A321 of which Finnair had previously said 15 were up for renewal first. It also has a regional fleet of 12 ATR 72-500s and 12 Embraer 190s.