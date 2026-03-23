Grab Holdings to buy Foodpanda Taiwan business for $600m

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A Grab signage is seen at their office in Singapore, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

By Tristan Veyet and Yantoultra Ngui

Singapore — Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, Grab, said on Monday it would pay $600m in cash for Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan, in its first expansion outside the region.

The Taiwan purchase gives the Singapore-based company a sizeable delivery foothold beyond Southeast Asia in its pursuit of a broader expansion strategy built around artificial intelligence, newer services and selective overseas deals.

“This is a natural next step for Grab, as our experience in Southeast Asia is a direct fit for this market,” Anthony Tan, Grab’s group CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

Grab said the deal, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, was expected to close in the second half of 2026 and was expected to contribute at least $60m in incremental adjusted ebitda in 2028.

Foodpanda in Taiwan generated about $1.8bn in gross merchandise value in 2025 and was profitable on an adjusted ebitda basis before Delivery Hero group cost allocations, it added.

In February, Reuters reported that Grab was targeting annual revenue growth of more than 20% over the next three years and aimed to triple ebitda to $1.5bn by 2028.

At the time, Alex Hungate, its president and chief operating officer, said the company had taken “toeholds” outside Southeast Asia, including its acquisition of US wealth platform Stash.

Strategic review

Grab reiterated its 2026 adjusted ebitda guidance of $700m to $720m and said the transaction would be accretive to its 2026 group revenue forecast of $4.04bn to $4.10bn.

The company said it aimed to complete migration of users, merchants and drivers to the Grab app by early 2027.

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg said the Taiwan divestment was “a key first step” in the group’s strategic review.

The deal proceeds will go to repay debt, the company said in a separate statement.

Shareholders have pressed Delivery Hero for progress in the strategic review of activities, as its shares have lost nearly a third of their value this year.