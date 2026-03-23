International business briefs | German court rejects bid to ban Mercedes’ and BMW’s fossil-fuel cars

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Germany’s top appeals court has thrown out cases seeking to ban Mercedes-Benz and BMW from selling new combustion-engine cars from November 2030.

Environmentalists’ bid against carmakers rejected

Karlsruhe — Environmentalists suffered a setback on Monday when Germany’s top appeals court threw out their cases seeking to ban Mercedes-Benz and BMW from selling new combustion-engine cars from November 2030.

The federal court of justice in Karlsruhe upheld lower court rulings against the lawsuits, brought by three MDs from the DUH environmental lobby.

The DUH had based its case on a “carbon budget” calculated for each of the two carmakers.

But the court ruled that no such budget hasd been allocated to individual companies. Reuters

An Abu Dhabi National Oil Company logo at a conference in the United Arab Emirates, on November 3 2025. Picture: (Amr Alfiky)

Abu Dhabi state oil firm adjusts LNG production

The gas subsidiary of Adnoc, Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm, on Monday said it made temporary adjustments to its production of liquefied natural gas and export-traded liquids in response to ongoing shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Israeli war on Iran escalated sharply at the weekend after President Donald Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants in 48 hours unless Tehran fully reopens the waterway. In response, Iranian officials said if struck, they would completely close the strait and retaliate by destroying energy and desalination infrastructure across the region.

Adnoc Gas “is actively collaborating with customers and partners on a transaction-by-transaction basis to fulfill commitments wherever possible”, the company said in a stock-exchange disclosure.

It did not provide further details on output.

The company’s Das Island facility, with LNG capacity of 6-million metric tonnes a year, is located in the Gulf, so tankers must transit the Strait of Hormuz to reach it. Reuters

A Telecom Italia's control unit for fibre optics in Perugia, Italy. (REUTERS/ ALESSANDRO BIANCHI)

Bid to put Italian telecom giant back in public hands

Rome — State-controlled conglomerate Poste Italiane has moved to bring Telecom Italia (TIM) back into public hands via a €10.8bn (R210bn) cash-and-share bid, three decades after an ill-fated privatisation of the former phone monopoly.

The move comes while EU governments are keen to increase their sway over assets that handle rising volumes of critical residents’ and companies’ data, building national champions capable of countering the dominance of US tech giants.

Poste’s bid, which it unexpectedly announced late on Sunday, driving its shares lower on Monday while TIM shares rose, came after TIM addressed its debt problems — a legacy of successive leveraged buyouts that followed its privatisation — by selling its fixed-line network to a KKR-led consortium. Reuters

Cencora plans to buy the retina business of eye-care network EyeSouth Partners for $1.1bn. Picture: 123RF/imagehitasia (123RF/imagehitasia)

US drug wholesaler to buy specialist eye care business

Bengaluru — Drug distributor Cencora said on Monday it will buy the retina business of eye care network EyeSouth Partners for $1.1bn (R19bn), expanding its eye care unit.

The deal will bring EyeSouth’s retina doctors into Cencora’s own eye-care arm, Retina Consultants of America, which supports specialists who treat diseases of the back of the eye including conditions that can cause vision loss.

Cencora has stepped up its deal-making over the past year as it refocuses on higher-margin, speciality-focused segments and pares back non-core segments to simplify its portfolio. Reuters

Online review platform Trustpilot and its units have been fined for failing to adequately verify the authenticity of reviews. Picture: Reuters (Dado Ruvic)

Italian watchdog fines Trustpilot over review verifications

Bengaluru — Italy’s competition regulator has fined online review platform Trustpilot and its units €4m (R78m) for failing to adequately verify the authenticity of reviews and for misleading consumers about how their services work.

Shares fell 2.5% in early trade.

The fine, imposed on Monday, comes months after short seller Grizzly Research accused Trustpilot of creating fake profiles that gave negative reviews and then pressuring companies to pay for subscriptions — allegations that the company rejected.

The Italian Competition Authority said Trustpilot’s review collection services allowed businesses to handpick which consumers received review invitations, undermining the representativeness of published ratings even when reviews were labelled as “verified” by the platform. Reuters