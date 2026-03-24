International business briefs | JPMorgan announces €2.8m in support for France’s small businesses

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Paris — US bank JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday a funding programme of €2.8m to help finance small businesses in France.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the French economy, and supporting entrepreneurs, especially those from underserved backgrounds, is critical to driving inclusive economic growth,” said Thierry Sancier, senior country officer for JPMorgan Chase France. Reuters

The deal values Toyota Industries at about $30bn.

Toyota wins $30bn bid to take Toyota Industries private

Tokyo — The Toyota group’s tender offer to take supplier Toyota Industries private at a price of ¥20,600 ($130) per share has been successful, the forklift maker said in a filing on Tuesday.

The deal valued the unit at about $30bn. According to data from Recofdata, going back to that year, it was the biggest among Japanese companies since at least 1985.

More than 191-million shares were tendered during the offer period that closed on Monday, equivalent to 63.6% ownership, exceeding the 42.01% held by shareholders classified as minority owners that needed to accept the offer, the filing showed. Reuters

The move comes as Heineken looks to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally. Picture: (IMAGO/Manfred Segerer)

Heineken moves Singapore production to Malaysia and Vietnam

London — Heineken will wind down large-scale production at its Tuas brewery in Singapore, home of its Tiger beer brand, by the end of 2027 and shift it to other breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam, the world’s No 2 brewer by market value said on Tuesday.

The move comes as Heineken looks to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally over the next two years. Heineken said once the move is complete, it will import beers from other regional breweries to Singapore, where Tiger beer was created in 1932. Reuters

Fever Tree products in London, Britain. Picture: (Neil Hall)

Packaging levy hits Fevertree Drinks

Bengaluru — Fevertree Drinks posted a 16% drop in annual profit on Tuesday, reflecting the impact of a disputed £2.8m packaging levy and margin pressure from the early stages of its US partnership with Molson Coors.

The company said it launched a formal legal challenge against the UK Environment Agency over an extended producer responsibility levy, which Fevertree argued should not apply to certain glass formats sold in bars and restaurants.

Fevertree, which manufactures most of the products it sells in the US in Britain, signed a distribution and manufacturing agreement with Molson Coors last year to help localise production amid rising tariffs and to boost its US sales. Reuters

Silka CEO Thomas Hasler warns the Iran conflict has affected business. Picture: (ARND WIEGMANN)

Sika CEO say Middle East war has affected sales

Zurich — Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika’s annual results could trend towards the lower end of its outlook due to turbulence unleashed by the Iran war, CEO Thomas Hasler said.

Sika, which makes additives used in projects including Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall and the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, guided in February for a 1%-4% annual sales increase in local currencies and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of 19.5%-20% in 2026.

Hasler confirmed the outlook but said results could be at the lower end of the range as uncertainty around inflation, oil prices and the economic outlook has risen due to the Middle East war.

“I feel confident with our 2026 guidance on top-line growth and the bottom line — that we are still in safe waters,” Hasler told Reuters in an interview. Reuters