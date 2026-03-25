Temu owner PDD’s profit falls 11% on global uncertainty and regulation

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Temu parent company PDD Holdings also owns online retailer Pinduoduo, whose logo is pictured above, which that focuses on the traditional agriculture industry. The business is the largest of the group's units.

By Kritika Lamba and Casey Hall

Temu owner PDD Holdings fell short of quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday and warned that increasing competition at home, combined with global uncertainty, would continue to affect its business.

While Temu maintained strong overseas growth, its low-cost model of sending cheap goods — including apparel, electronics and homeware — directly from China faces mounting regulatory pressure in its main markets.

“Trade policies, taxation, data regulations, product compliance requirements and other regulatory frameworks are undergoing significant changes across different countries and regions, inevitably bringing greater challenges and uncertainty,” PDD’s co-CEO Chen Lei told analysts in a post-earnings call.

PDD said its net income fell about 11% year on year to 24.5-billion yuan (about $3.55bn) for the quarter to end-December. Adjusted profit of 17.69 yuan per American Depositary Share missed estimates of 20.76 yuan as operating expenses also increased.

“The external environment and competitive landscape are undergoing rapid changes. To meet the evolving needs of consumers, we must continually explore and make investments,” said Liu Jun, PDD Holdings’ vice-president of finance.

“These investments are firm and long-term, and will inevitably affect our financial performance,” Liu added.

The US-listed shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading, with Wall Street set for a higher opening on hopes of a de-escalation in the war with Iran. PDD reported revenue of 123.9-billion yuan for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 124.4-billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

China factor

Online retail platform Pinduoduo, PDD’s biggest product, reported slower growth as consumers reined in discretionary purchases amid broader economic uncertainty as China’s faltering recovery and fragile household confidence eroded spending even on discount-focused sites.

Temu’s model relies on duty waivers on low-value parcels in many jurisdictions, which has sparked a backlash by retailers from Germany to Argentina, who say firms such as Temu, Shein and Alibaba-owned AliExpress have an unfair price advantage.

Temu has been subject to raids and investigations in several countries, including Ireland, Turkey and Nigeria, in recent months. The company has repeatedly said it adheres to applicable laws and regulations in the markets where it operates.

The US scrapped duty-free exemption on parcels worth less than $800 last year and the EU has agreed to end its duty-free allowance on parcels under €150 from July.