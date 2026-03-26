ProSieben profit falls 28% on weak advertising market

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The logo of German media company ProSiebenSat.1 is seen in front of the headquarters in Unterfoehring near Munich, Germany, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

By Emanuele Berro and Cian Muenster

Gdansk — ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 28% fall in its adjusted 2025 core profit on Thursday, hit by low ad revenues, a longstanding issue the German media group does not expect to improve before the second half of this year.

However, the company’s shares rose more than 6% in morning trade, a sign of some investor relief after it said 2026 revenue would grow slightly when adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes.

“The rise in the (ProSieben) shares today is most likely just a short-term technical rebound after heavy losses, not a sign of a lasting trend reversal,” analyst Harald Hof from mwb research said.

ProSieben, controlled by Italy’s Berlusconi family after a 2025 acquisition by MFE, has struggled with a weak TV advertising environment for several quarters, as consumer restraint in a difficult macroeconomic environment was met with cautious spending by TV advertisers. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped nearly 28% to €403m last year, falling short of its own guidance of €420m-€450m.

Advertising revenue for the entertainment unit in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets fell 8% compared with 2024.

Entertainment division

With no improvement in TV advertising expected in the first six months of 2026, the broadcaster expects the entertainment division’s revenue to remain stable this year. It also said group ebitda would rise thanks to continued cost reductions. It did not provide guidance for the adjusted number that would exclude one-off costs that weighed on 2025 earnings. After MFE’s acquisition and the appointment of industry veteran Marco Giordani as ProSieben’s CEO, the broadcaster has sharpened its focus on the entertainment operations and offloaded several non-core businesses.

The German group said it had sold comparison portals billiger-mietwagen.de and CamperDays for undisclosed amounts. It said it would retain beauty retailer Flaconi as long as it remains a value-accretive asset, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.