International Companies

Warner Bros shareholders to vote on $110bn Paramount merger on April 23

Even with investor approval, deal will face scrutiny from US and European competition authorities

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A green light from investors would move the Warner Bros deal forward, but it will still face intense scrutiny from US and European competition authorities. Picture: (Mike Blake)

By Harshita Mary Varghese

Bengaluru — Warner Bros Discovery said on Thursday that shareholders will vote on its planned $110bn merger with Paramount Skydance on April 23, bringing the companies a step closer to completing a deal that would reshape the media landscape.

A green light from investors would move the deal forward, but it will still face intense scrutiny from US and European competition authorities, which must assess whether the combined entity will increase prices for customers or hurt competition.

Paramount has bet on closing the deal quickly, promising to pay Warner Bros shareholders a quarterly “ticking fee” of 25c a share starting in October if the deal has not closed.

The merger, the latest of several consolidations in the media sector, will solidify CEO David Ellison’s status as one of the industry’s most influential studio owners after he also steered Skydance’s $8.4bn purchase of Paramount.

Analysts have viewed Paramount as facing an easier road to regulatory approval in part because of close ties between President Donald Trump and Ellison’s father, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

However, acting assistant attorney-general for the US department of justice’s antitrust division, Omeed Assefi, said that the deal will “absolutely not” have a fast track to approval because of political factors.

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