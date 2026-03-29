International business briefs | Apple hires ex-Google executive to lead AI marketing

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Apple has hired Lilian Rincon, who previously spent nearly a decade at Google overseeing its shopping and assistant products. Picture:

San Francisco — Apple on Friday said it has hired Lilian Rincon, who previously spent nearly a decade at Google overseeing its shopping and assistant products, as vice president of product marketing for AI, reporting to its marketing chief, Greg “Joz” Joswiak.

The hire comes as Apple readies an improved version of Siri, its virtual assistant, for release this year, rebuilt using technology from Alphabet’s Gemini AI model. Reuters

Monika Bickert in Washington. Picture: REUTERS/Gary Cameron (Gary Cameron)

Meta content policy chief Bickert leaving for Harvard

San Francisco — Meta’s long-time content policy chief Monika Bickert, who oversaw the writing and enforcement of Facebook’s content policies and had a role in the company’s approach to user safety issues, is leaving the company for a job at Harvard Law School.

Bickert will stay at Meta until August and work on a transition plan with Kevin Martin, who oversees Meta’s global policy team, she wrote in an internal post viewed by Reuters on Friday, which said she had long been interested in teaching. Reuters

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Picture: REUTERS

BlackRock CEO Fink’s pay jumps to $37.7m

Bengaluru — BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s 2025 compensation rose to $37.7m, a proxy filing from the asset manager showed on Friday, following a banner year for the world’s largest asset manager.

The pay package included a $1.5m base salary and a bonus of $10.6m, the filing showed. Fink’s pay package in 2024 was $30.8m. The increase was boosted by a $6.5m rise in stock awards granted to Fink.

“We’re entering 2026 with elevated momentum, and we’re positioned ahead of significant future opportunities,” Fink said in a letter to investors. Reuters

KPMG’s UK unit plans to reduce staff. Picture: (REUTERS/Reinhard Krause)

KPMG UK to cut audit staff amid low attrition

Bengaluru — KPMG’s UK unit said on Saturday it plans to cut staff in its auditing division, following a report by Bloomberg News that the company expects up to 440 people will leave the business if a redundancy consultation proposal goes ahead.

“In our audit business, we expect to see a regular pattern of natural attrition. But current market conditions mean attrition rates are very low within certain parts of our audit population, which is why we are proposing to right-size those areas,” a KPMG UK spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The statement did not say how many job cuts were likely. Reuters

A JD.com advertisement in Beijing, China, on June 14 2022. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Austria delays clearance, clouding Ceconomy’s JD.com deal timeline

Mexico City — German electronics retailer Ceconomy said on Friday that regulatory clearance for its planned deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com remains uncertain in Austria, raising questions over whether the deal can be completed in the first half of this year.

Ceconomy said Austrian authorities have yet to approve the transaction and have raised concerns. The authority, which sits within Austria’s federal ministry of economy, energy & tourism, has so far declined to engage in joint discussions aimed at resolving those concerns, the company said. Reuters

A Severstal advert in Vorkuta, Russia, on September 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko (EDUARD KORNIYENKO)

Severstal cuts investment, jobs as demand drops amid downturn

Moscow — Severstal, ranked among Russia’s top four steelmakers, plans to cut investment by one-fifth and labour costs by 5% in 2026, its CEO said on Friday, due to falling demand for steel amid an economic downturn.

Demand for metals from Russia’s construction, energy, automotive and machinery manufacturing sectors — the major customers — is shrinking as companies pause investment due to high interest rates aimed at curbing inflation. The metals industry has also been hit by Western sanctions, and some plants have been targeted by Ukrainian drones. Reuters

The logo of Raiffeisen Bank International is seen at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Raiffeisen to buy Garanti Romania unit, expands beyond Russia

Mexico City — Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank said on Saturday it would buy Garanti BBVA’s Romanian business for €591m, its first significant acquisition for some years.

The deal marks a turning point for Raiffeisen, which has long been under pressure to withdraw from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow.

The bank said the acquisition will make it the third-largest bank in the Romanian banking market by total assets. Reuters