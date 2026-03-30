Food supplier Sysco to buy Restaurant Depot in $29bn deal

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A Sysco sign outside one of their distribution centres in Poway, California, the US, February 6 2017. Picture:

Bengaluru — Sysco said on Monday it would buy catering supplier Jetro Restaurant Depot in a $29bn deal including debt, expanding the top US food distributor’s reach among price-conscious independent restaurants.

Shares of Sysco, which has a market capitalisation of $39.2bn, were down nearly 5% in premarket trading after the company said it would fund the deal through $21bn of new and hybrid debt, along with $1bn of cash and equity on hand.

Family-owned Jetro Restaurant Depot operates a wholesale cash-and-carry model, where customers pay upfront for goods such as food, beverages and take-out containers, complementing Sysco’s delivery network serving restaurants, hospitals and hotels.

The acquisition would be the latest major deal across consumer-facing industries, after recent merger talks involving companies such as Unilever, Estee Lauder and Pernod Ricard, as firms look for scale to navigate weaker demand and persistently higher costs.

Restaurant Depot shareholders would receive $21.6bn in cash and 91.5-million Sysco shares, according to the deal terms. They will own 16% of Sysco upon the closing of the deal, the companies said.

“Sysco and Jetro Restaurant Depot will enhance value for small independent restaurants and the consumers they serve by expanding access to more affordable, fresh food products and delivering more choice and convenience,” Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican said in a statement and highlighted how the combined company would lower prices for more customers.

Fast-food chains

Last year, US Foods ended merger talks with Performance Food in what would have been a tie-up between the nation’s No 2 and No 3 food service distributors to challenge industry leader Sysco and cut costs for consumers.

Sysco also said it was pausing its share repurchase programme and reaffirmed its annual forecasts.

Known for its steaks, fillets and frozen-food products, which it supplies to fast-food chains such as KFC and Subway, Sysco had lifted its annual profit forecast earlier in the year, enjoying resilient demand even amid macroeconomic pressures.

Sysco expects the deal to add to earnings per share in the mid- to high-single-digits in the first year after its close, which is expected by the third quarter of Sysco’s 2027 financial year.