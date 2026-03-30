International business briefs | Nigerians face 65% surge in fuel prices

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Fuel prices in oil-producing Nigeria have reached record-high levels, industry figures show, as maximum output from the giant Dangote Petroleum Refinery has failed to shield the country from the energy market impact of war in the Middle East.

The 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery was designed to transform Nigeria into a major exporter of refined products after decades of inadequate refinery capacity. But now Nigerians face the shock of a 65% price spike because the impact of the new refinery has been blunted by the need to import large volumes of expensive crude, even though Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer.

The constraint stems from Nigeria’s financing model: the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s joint venture crude is tied to oil-backed loans and pre-export deals. That means much of Nigeria’s roughly 1.5-million bpd of production goes to paying debts to international oil majors, banks and traders. The state oil firm does not disclose its obligations, but analysts estimate they amount to 400,000 bpd. Reuters

Ireland-based Apple Distribution International Limited has been fined for busting Russian sanctions. Picture: (Fred Prouser)

Apple Distribution fined over sanctions transgressions

Britain said it issued a £390,000 penalty to Ireland-based Apple Distribution International (ADI), a subsidiary of the US-based technology giant, for breaching its Russia sanctions.

A government notice on Monday said ADI made funds available to a designated person without a licence regarding two payments in 2022. Reuters

Flats in Kensington. Mortgage approvals are up in the UK. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY FEDORENKO

UK demand for consumer credit speeds up

British mortgage approvals rose by more than expected last month and consumer credit grew at a faster pace than in January, Bank of England data showed on Monday, ahead of a potential hit from higher borrowing costs caused by the Iran war.

The BoE said 62,584 mortgages were approved in February, up from 60,246 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had pointed to 61,250 approvals in the month.

Net consumer borrowing rose by £1.935bn in February, more than the £1.6bn forecast in the Reuters poll of economists. The increase was above January’s £1.828bn rise, taking the annual rate of consumer credit growth to 8.5%, its fastest since March 2024. Reuters

The CEO of British veterinary services provider CVS plans to retire after seven years at the helm. Picture: (Raneen Sawafta)

UK veterinary services group to appoint new CEO

British veterinary services provider CVS Group said on Monday CEO Richard Fairman plans to retire after seven years in the role.

Fairman, who is leaving due to personal reasons and will remain in his post until a successor is appointed, joined CVS Group in 2018 as its CFO and took over as the CEO in 2019.

He led the company through a period of significant strategic progress, with an expansion into the Australian market in 2023.

Peel Hunt analysts expect CVS to attract a strong candidate to lead the business, given the firm’s strong position in the UK and Australia and clarity about the regulatory probe into the industry. Reuters

DeepSeek’s status website shows the chatbot suffered a 'major outage' lasting seven hours and 13 minutes. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

DeepSeek chatbot suffers hours-long outage

China’s popular DeepSeek AI chatbot on Monday suffered its longest outage since the viral rise of its flagship R1 and V3 models early last year.

DeepSeek’s status website showed that the chatbot suffered a “major outage” lasting seven hours and 13 minutes, from the early hours of Monday morning.

As per company protocol, no reason was given for the outage. Such incidents can be caused by a wide range of issues, from malfunctioning servers to bugs stemming from an AI chatbot update. Reuters