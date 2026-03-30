Starcloud hits $1.1bn valuation as space AI race grows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Akash Sriram

Bengaluru — Orbital compute infrastructure start-up Starcloud has raised $170m at a $1.1bn valuation as companies including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin race to move power-hungry AI data centres off-planet.

Led by Benchmark and EQT Ventures, the fundraise underscores surging investor appetite for space infrastructure bets as massive AI computing requirements strain terrestrial energy grids and data centre capacity, even as space-based systems offer access to near-continuous solar power.

Starcloud, which has long-term plans for an 88,000-satellite data centre constellation, will use the new capital to fund next-generation satellites, manufacturing expansion and future launch contracts as it moves toward commercial operations, it said on Monday.

“The main customer contracts that are committed are for other spacecraft, particularly Earth Observation and US department of war satellites. We are also working on some binding energy offtake agreements with the hyperscalers to be announced in the coming months,” co-founder and CEO Philip Johnston said.

In February, Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquired his AI start-up xAI and for a million-satellite orbital data centre network. Blue Origin, the space venture of Amazon, has ambitions.

Meanwhile, Starcloud is already working with partners including Nvidia and the cloud units of Amazon and Google. In November, it launched a satellite carrying Nvidia’s H100 chip, demonstrating AI training and inference in orbit in an industry-first move.

It now plans a second launch in October featuring Amazon Web Services’ AWS Outposts offering.

While space infrastructure would ease power and land constraints, high launch costs remain a challenge. But Starcloud expects them to fall enough by 2028 or 2029 to make space-based data centres cost-competitive with Earth facilities, Johnston said.

The latest round brings Starcloud’s total funding to $200m, with the Redmond, Washington-based company having raised $34m earlier from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and In-Q-Tel, the Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital firm.