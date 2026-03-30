US airlines brace for shakeout as fuel prices spike

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United Airlines planes at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, the US, January 27 2025. Picture:

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

Chicago — When United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby wrote to employees about the oil price surge earlier this month, the most telling line was not about fuel bills or flight cuts. It was about opportunity.

If fuel prices stay elevated, he wrote, it could create a chance “to buy assets, absorb network changes, and so on” — the language of a carrier that expects rivals to stumble.

The latest price spike could become the first real financial stress test for US airlines since the pandemic, with weaker carriers more likely to shrink, borrow or absorb deeper losses while stronger rivals keep investing and gaining market share. In Europe and parts of Asia, the Iran war’s impact has already appeared in route disruptions, flight cuts and downgraded outlooks.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Picture: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

United is preparing for the worst. Kirby said the airline is modelling Brent oil as high as $175 a barrel and remaining above $100 through 2027. Brent was trading around $112 on Friday.

Under that scenario, United’s annual fuel bill would rise by about $11bn — more than twice its best annual profit.

Jet fuel was priced at $4.24/gallon last Thursday, compared with $2.50 just before the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran, according to trade group Airlines for America.

Operating costs

Fuel accounts for about a quarter of airline operating costs, and airlines sell tickets weeks or months in advance, leaving them exposed when prices move faster than fares can follow.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s said low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers would be hit hardest if fuel prices stay high, noting that JetBlue, Spirit and Frontier were already unprofitable last year before the latest spike.

Had Brent averaged $80 a barrel last year instead of $69, Moody’s said, operating profit across rated US airlines would have fallen by roughly half, to about $6bn.

Prolonged shock

Delta Air Lines and United have the clearest ability to absorb a prolonged shock without abandoning strategy.

Moody’s said both carriers generated the highest operating margins among rated U.S. airlines last year, while S&P Global Ratings said low leverage, strong liquidity and a higher share of premium revenue leave the two better positioned than peers to handle sustained fuel increases.

Beyond them, the outlook is less certain. American Airlines expects to end the March quarter with more than $10bn in total available liquidity but carries about $25bn in long-term debt and says every 1c increase in jet fuel prices adds about $50m to annual costs.

Delta Air Lines and United have the clearest ability to absorb a prolonged shock without abandoning strategy. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

American said it had no further comment beyond remarks by CEO Robert Isom at a JP Morgan conference this month where he said the fuel run-up had added about $400m to first-quarter costs and that the airline would aim to offset it through higher revenue while remaining flexible on capacity.

Southwest Airlines has one of the sector’s stronger balance sheets, but Fitch said a prolonged fuel shock could pressure earnings and liquidity, potentially forcing tougher cash-allocation choices. Southwest declined to comment during its quiet period ahead of first-quarter results.

Alaska Air Group, which is integrating Hawaiian Airlines, said it had about $3bn in liquidity and $18bn in unencumbered assets and said it had raised fares to offset higher fuel costs, had not cut capacity and was reviewing its cost structure.

Thin margins

If high fuel prices last, pressure is likely to build first at airlines where margins are already thin and turnarounds remain unfinished.

JetBlue ended last year with about $2.5bn in liquidity and no fuel hedges. S&P said JetBlue would be more vulnerable because it is expected to burn cash this year before improving toward breakeven in 2027.

Frontier Group reported about $874m in liquidity while posting a net loss last year, leaving it with less room to absorb a prolonged fuel shock in a low-fare business.

JetBlue and Frontier did not respond to requests for comment.

Spirit Airlines, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, warned in its latest annual report that the fuel spike posed an “immediate and substantial negative impact” to results and said a sustained increase could derail talks with creditors and force liquidation.

US air travel

The 2008 fuel spike and financial crisis triggered a merger wave that compressed a fragmented industry into four carriers controlling most US air travel.

This cycle is likely to widen competitive gaps before producing any formal consolidation. JPMorgan analysts said sustained high fuel prices could speed a shakeout among weaker low-cost carriers, ultimately improving the outlook for larger brand-loyal airlines after 2027.

Fitch said the first signs of stress would likely show up in deeper capacity cuts, parked aircraft, deferred spending and new borrowing to boost liquidity.

“When you double your number one or number two cost item on your (profit and loss statement) almost overnight, that has a significant impact,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

“There are those that don’t have any margin to absorb that.”