WTO suffers fresh blow as reform push hits a wall at Cameroon meeting

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European commissioner for trade and economic security Maros Sefcovic addresses the media in Yaounde, Cameroon, on March 28 2026. Picture:

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Yaounde — World Trade Organisation (WTO) talks broke up on Monday with no agreement on a plan for reform or even on extending a moratorium on e-commerce, piling more pressure on the trade body, which finds itself increasingly sidelined by economic nationalism.

The four-day ministerial talks in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, ended in the early hours with Brazil blocking a bid by the US and others to prolong a moratorium on duties for electronic transmissions like digital downloads and streaming.

Expectations for progress had been low before the talks, but there had been hopes the moratorium at least would be renewed.

In the end, even that proved impossible amid resistance from Brazil, and trade ministers could not agree to extend it for more than two years, which was not enough for the US, diplomats said.

US officials and business groups expressed frustration at the impasse, and the failure to reach a joint decision was described as a “major setback for global trade” by Britain’s business & trade secretary, Peter Kyle. The talks were deemed a test of the WTO’s relevance after a year of huge trade turmoil and more recent major disruptions due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Agreeing on an e-commerce moratorium was seen as key to securing support for the WTO from the US, which under President Donald Trump has retreated from global multilateral bodies as he pursues his “America First” agenda.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that the trade body hopes to be able to restore the moratorium and that Brazil and the US are trying to reach agreement on it.

The WTO said progress was made on a reform roadmap before time runs out. Discussions on issues like reworking its rules to render subsidy use more transparent and to make decision-making easier are expected to continue in Geneva in May.

The US and the EU argue China, in particular, has taken advantage of the current rules to their detriment.

Loss of tax revenue

Diplomats worked throughout Sunday to close the gap between Brazil’s initial two-year proposal and the US, which wanted a permanent extension, by drafting a plan for a four-year extension with a one-year sunset buffer, concluding in 2031.

Brazil later proposed a four-year extension, with a review clause halfway through, but that failed to win support.

Developing countries have opposed a lengthy extension, arguing that the moratorium denies them potential tax revenue.

A US official said Brazil opposes a “near-consensus document”, saying “it’s not US vs Brazil. It’s Brazil and Turkey vs 164 members.” A Brazilian diplomat said “the US wanted the sky”, and it is not prudent to pursue a longer extension given the rapid changes under way in digital trade.

Another diplomat present at the talks said US trade representative Jamieson Greer made delegates “uncomfortable” as he suggested there “would be consequences” if the US did not secure a long-term moratorium extension.

Alternative structures

Keith Rockwell, a trade analyst at the Hinrich Foundation and a former WTO director, said Brazil’s efforts to leverage e-commerce to pursue concessions on agriculture failed because the US is no longer so invested in the WTO.

“In the old days because they felt responsibility for the system the Americans would have swallowed hard and taken a hit,” he said. “But now they won’t do that anymore.”

He said the impasse will boost alternative structures like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade deal encompassing 12 countries including Japan, Britain, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Malaysia but not the US.

“Now what you’re going to see is a lot more energy and momentum into things like the CPTPP. They could immediately just agree on the framework [on e-commerce],” Rockwell said.