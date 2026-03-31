UK car finance scandal to cost lenders £9bn

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A Vauxhall dealership advertises a sale on its vehicles near the Vauxhall plant in Luton, Britain. The motor finance industry must pay about £9.1bn ($12bn) to compensate UK motorists for unfair vehicle loans. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

By Kirstin Ridley and Phoebe Seers

London — The motor finance industry must pay about £9.1bn to compensate UK motorists for unfair vehicle loans under the market regulator’s trimmed, final bill for one of Britain’s costliest financial mis-selling scandals.

The headline number, unveiled by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after market hours on Monday, was lower than an originally proposed £11bn amid pushback during a consultation with the industry, which includes Lloyds, Barclays, Close Brothers and the finance arms of vehicle manufacturers.

The redress scheme has rattled the industry and tested the mettle of the FCA, which is seeking to draw a line under a 17-year scandal by balancing its duty to protect consumers from harm with government pressure to boost growth and competition by easing the regulatory burden. The FCA is also mindful of warding off legal challenges.

It accuses the industry of inadequately disclosing commissions and contractual ties between lenders and car dealerships that it said encouraged brokers to hike vehicle loan rates between 2007 and 2024.

“We think this is a robust scheme, and we’ve listened very carefully to the feedback; where we’ve received evidence which is persuasive, we have made changes,” FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi told a news conference.

Banks and vehicle manufacturers with finance divisions, which have collectively set aside billions of pounds for compensation, will now review whether they need to adjust their provisions or legally challenge the scheme.

Specialist lender Close Brothers said it is assessing the potential implications and will update the market when appropriate. The lender’s shares tumbled in March on a short-seller report that it had misrepresented its exposure to the redress scheme. Close Brothers said it strongly disagrees with the report.

In an attempt to insulate the plan from time-consuming court cases challenging the length of the redress package, the financial services regulator has split it into two time periods. One will cover April 2007 to March 2014, and the other April 2014 to November 2024.

Under its final scheme, the FCA said 12.1-million purchase agreements are eligible for redress, fewer than under its original proposals, which were criticised for being so broad that they would compensate motorists who had not been treated unfairly. As a result, it raised the expected average payout to about £830 from £700 per vehicle loan agreement. The FCA wants payouts to start this year.

The lower headline number rests in part on the FCA’s move to reduce its estimate of the proportion of eligible consumers likely to take part in the scheme to 75% from 85% in October. Had the regulator not revised that assumption down, the overall cost would be little changed from the figure banks were presented with last year.

Asked about the adjustment, Rathi said it is based on feedback. “Those numbers are estimates,” he said. “Ultimately, the cost will depend on the actual level of take-up.”

Tom Dane, a financial services partner with law firm CMS, said the regulator has been “tinkering around the edges”, Both Dane and Nathan Willmott, a partner at law firm Ashurst, said legal challenges from lenders and borrowers are possible. “This all goes to show what a difficult job the FCA has,” Willmott said.