Amazon reveals $15bn AI revenue run rate as cloud demand surges

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A logo for Amazon Web Services is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris.

Bengaluru — Amazon.com said on Thursday its cloud business’s AI revenue run rate was more than $15bn in the first quarter of 2026, the company’s first disclosure of direct financial returns from its AI efforts.

The numbers are also “ascending rapidly“, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to shareholders, adding that its cloud business as a whole would be growing even faster without the capacity constraints that the tech industry is currently facing.

Jassy also said the annual revenue run rate for Amazon’s chips business, which produces its Graviton and Trainium processors, is now over $20bn, doubling from the $10bn milestone the company reported earlier this year.

“There’s so much demand for our chips that it’s quite possible we’ll sell racks of them to third parties in the future,” Jassy added.

Fresh sign

Amazon’s disclosure comes as a fresh sign that the company’s hefty investments in AI infrastructure are now bearing fruit.

Jassy has said he expects AI to help cloud unit Amazon Web Services achieve $600bn in annual sales, double his own prior estimate, Reuters exclusively reported last month.

AWS reported total revenue of $128.7bn in 2025, up about 20% from the prior year. The division is expected to hit sales of $142bn this year.

Amazon said in February it would spend about $200bn in capital expenditures this year, primarily focused on AI development and infrastructure. The steep number spooked investors, but Jassy said on Thursday that much of the spending going towards AWS will be monetised over 2027 and 2028.

“We already have customer commitments for a substantial portion of it,” he said.