Lloyds drops plan to challenge UK car finance compensation scheme

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The development comes as banks and vehicle manufacturers with finance divisions review whether they need to adjust their provisions or legally challenge the scheme.

By Preetika Parashuraman

Lloyds Banking Group will not launch a legal challenge against the UK financial regulator’s £9.1bn compensation scheme for consumers who were allegedly mis-sold car finance, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The development comes as banks and vehicle manufacturers with finance divisions, which have collectively ​set aside billions of pounds for compensation, review whether they need to adjust their provisions or legally challenge the scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last month told the country’s motor finance industry to compensate motorists after inadequately disclosing commissions and contractual ties between lenders and car dealerships over a 17-year period ‌until ⁠2024.

“We have carefully considered the FCA motor finance redress scheme. While we remain disappointed in and disagree with its conclusions, we believe that moving forward with the scheme is now the right step for our customers and shareholders,” a Lloyds spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Lloyds had previously considered mounting a legal challenge against the scheme, as it believed the regulator did not adhere to court judgments, FT reported.

The final headline bill was trimmed from the FCA’s original £11bn estimate after the regulator reduced forecasts for administrative costs, adjusted eligibility criteria and lowered forecasts for motorist participation.