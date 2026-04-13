Goldman Sachs’ profit climbs as trading surge offsets geopolitical turmoil

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A screen displays the trading information for Goldman Sachs on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

By Utkarsh Shetti and Saeed Azhar

Bengaluru — Goldman Sachs posted a rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the Wall Street bank benefited from strength in dealmaking and equities trading.

Global markets have been roiled by the Iran war, as rising crude oil prices fan inflation fears and exacerbate worries about a recession.

The heightened volatility across asset classes has pushed up the need for clients to reassess portfolios and hedge downside risks, a practice that typically buoys trading desks at large banks.

“The geopolitical landscape remains very complex – so disciplined risk management must remain core to how we operate,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

Goldman’s revenue from equity trading intermediation and financing rose 27% to a record $5.33bn, while that from fixed income, currencies and commodities fell 10% to $4.01bn.

Profit applicable to common shareholders jumped to $5.4bn, or $17.55 per share, compared with $4.58bn, or $14.12 per share, a year earlier.

Softer stance

Wall Street executives expect a strong year for mergers and acquisitions despite the current uncertainty from the Middle East conflict, as a softer stance on regulations under President Donald Trump’s administration and the AI boom are likely to underpin much of the activity.

Global M&A volumes hit $1.38-trillion in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Dealogic. Analysts at Jefferies noted that global M&A proxy fees rose 19% year-over-year to $11.3bn, with Goldman leading the pack in market share.

The investment bank worked on some large deals in the first quarter, including advising Unilever on the planned merger of its food business with McCormick to create a $65bn company and Equitable’s proposed tie-up with Corebridge to form a $22bn insurer.

Its fees from investment banking rose to $2.84bn in the first quarter, a 48% jump from a year ago.

Shares of the Wall Street giant have risen over 3% so far this year, after a more than 53% jump in 2025.

Risk appetite

The IPO market has been hit by renewed uncertainty fuelled by geopolitical tensions that have hurt risk appetite in equities, but some companies, especially those in industrials and defence, have pressed ahead with their listing plans.

Goldman has secured a spot as one of the lead banks managing SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO expected in June, according to a Reuters report. The Elon Musk-led firm could raise $75bn at a valuation of $1.75-trillion.

The listing is expected to set the stage for a flurry of bumper offerings this year, including the potential IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic.

Goldman was among the joint book-running managers in PayPay’s $880m US IPO, which valued the SoftBank-backed firm at $10.7bn.

Steadier income

Goldman’s revenue from assets and wealth management rose 10% to $4.08bn. The bank has prioritised the business to generate steadier income, reducing its reliance on more volatile trading and investment banking revenues.

The firm’s private credit fund, housed under the division, defied an industry-wide spike in redemptions last week, where investors sought to repurchase just under 5% of shares in the first quarter — redemptions that did not breach its cap.

Fears that AI could erode software companies’ earnings and weaken their ability to service debt have rattled the multitrillion-dollar private credit industry, prompting investors to seek liquidity with a rush of withdrawals.

Goldman completed its acquisition of active exchange-traded fund provider Innovator Capital Management earlier this month, lifting its total ETF assets under supervision to $90bn.