International business briefs | Lafarge found guilty of financing jihadists in Syria

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Eight former Lafarge employees, including executives, were also found guilty of financing terrorism. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMAN

Paris — A Paris court on Monday found cement maker Holcim’s Lafarge unit guilty of charges that its Syrian subsidiary financed terrorism and breached European sanctions to keep a plant operating in northern Syria during the country’s civil war.

Eight former Lafarge employees, including executives, were also found guilty of financing terrorism.

Judges ruled Lafarge paid €5.59m in total to jihadist groups including Islamic State and the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, both designated as terrorists by the EU, in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutors sought that Lafarge pay a €1.13m fine and have assets worth €30m confiscated, the maximum penalty available for a company. The court has not yet handed down its sentence. Reuters

The outright price of North Sea Forties crude reached $148.87 a barrel on Monday, LSEG data shows. Picture: (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

European crude oil for immediate delivery hits $150

London — European crude oil prices climbed to a record high near $150 a barrel on Monday as the US plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz added to concern about tight supplies.

The price of Brent crude futures for June delivery rose 6% to more than $100 a barrel, which is far short of its record of $147 set in 2008. However, the price of physical crude cargoes for immediate delivery is significantly higher as the effective closure of Hormuz has sent buyers in Europe and Asia scrambling to secure supplies. The outright price of North Sea Forties crude reached $148.87 a barrel on Monday, LSEG data showed, exceeding its 2008 peak. Reuters

Wise says it expects to complete its planned dual listing this quarter. Picture: (FILE)

Wise expects margins to be near top of range

Bengaluru — British fintech group Wise said on Monday cross-border transaction volumes rose 26% in the fourth quarter to £49.4bn, reinforcing its expectation that annual profit margins will land near the top end of its forecast range of 13%-16%.

The money transfer firm said it expects to complete its planned dual listing this quarter, with trading on the Nasdaq set to begin on May 11.

The cross-border payments firm said underlying income rose 24% during the quarter to £435.3m, supported by a 22% increase in active customers to 11.3-million. Reuters

Models at a Dolce & Gabbana show. The company has named former Gucci chief Stefano Cantino as its co-CEO. Picture: (Marco Pionato)

Dolce & Gabbana names new co-CEO

Milan — Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana on Monday named former Gucci CEO Stefano Cantino as its co-CEO, working alongside chair and CEO Alfonso Dolce.

Dolce took on the additional role of chair this year after the resignation from the position of company co-founder Stefano Gabbana, who retained his creative role.

Cantino’s appointment “follows Dolce & Gabbana’s growth path, oriented towards the evolution of its organisational model from a fashion brand to a lifestyle company”, a statement said. Reuters