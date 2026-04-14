International business briefs | HSBC’s Europe and Americas banking head Keefe quits

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Hong Kong - HSBC’s head of banking in Europe and the Americas Gerry Keefe has resigned, becoming the latest senior banker to depart since the bank’s global overhaul launched in 2024.

The bank announced the news on Tuesday, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Jo Miyake, head of Asia and the Middle East banking, was named to take on Keefe’s role on an interim basis, the spokesperson said. Reuters

The i3 is the second model on the Neue Klasse platform. (BMW)

BMW deliveries decline on weak US, China sales

Gdansk — BMW reported a 3.5% drop in global deliveries for the first three months of 2026 on Tuesday, as weak demand in China and the US weighed on the German premium carmaker’s sales.

The group sold 565,748 vehicles in the quarter. While sales of BMW and MINI brands grew 3% in Europe, it was not enough to offset respective declines of 4.3% and 10% in the USs and China, respectively. BMW became the latest major German carmaker to report falling deliveries in China, joining peers Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen. Reuters

Stegra has sought for months to raise more cash to finish its flagship hydrogen-based steel plant in northern Sweden. Picture: (123RF/ jovannig)

Sweden’s Stegra raises €1.4bn for greenfield plant

Stockholm — Swedish green steel start-up Stegra said on Tuesday it had raised €1.4bn from an investor consortium led by the Wallenberg family, providing a lifeline to complete construction of its greenfield plant.

Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, has sought for months to raise more cash to finish its flagship hydrogen-based steel plant in northern Sweden.

“This financing reflects the strong conviction in Stegra’s business model among new and existing investors, as well as lenders,” CEO Henrik Henriksson said in a statement. Reuters

Interdek says the move could help boost growth and returns for shareholders. Picture: REUTERS (Sodiq Adelakun)

Intertek mulls splitting into separate businesses

Bengaluru — British product testing and certifications group Intertek is considering splitting into separate energy/infrastructure and testing/assurance businesses, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares as much as 14% higher.

The company said the move could help boost growth and returns for shareholders and that, if it decided to proceed, the plan could be implemented by mid-2027.

RBC analysts said any demerger could lead to higher costs and reduced investments, but added that consolidation in the sector suggested neither of the two businesses would remain independent for long. Reuters

Industry group Airlines for Europe has requested that the EU introduce a raft of crisis response measures. Picture: REUTERS

Airlines urge EU to tackle Iran war repercussions

Brussels - European airlines have urged the EU to step in with emergency measures to tackle repercussions from the Iran war, including widespread airspace closures and mounting concerns over jet fuel shortages, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Industry group Airlines for Europe has requested that the EU introduce a raft of crisis response measures, including EU-level monitoring of jet fuel supplies, a temporary suspension of the EU’s carbon market for aviation, and scrapping certain aviation taxes, it said in the document.